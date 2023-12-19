The quarterfinals of the League Cup are midweek, and you can get live updates as Chelsea hosts Newcastle with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The one-legged tie at Stamford Bridge can send Newcastle to the sixth round of the cup competition for the second-straight year. Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking for its first domestic cup triumph since the 2017/18 season. Since then, the Blues finished runner-up five times in either the League Cup or FA Cup. Coverage of the game on Tuesday, Dec. 19, is available on ESPN+.
Given that six of the eight teams remaining in the League Cup are in the Premier League, three of the four matchups are rematches from earlier in the campaign. The Chelsea game against Newcastle is no different. The Magpies welcomed Chelsea to St. James’ Park just under one month ago. Newcastle blitzed Chelsea for four goals in an eventual 4-1 win. The game was a classic example of what Newcastle can do behind its boisterous crowd.
Even if Chelsea has not had the best home record this season, Newcastle has been dismal on the road. Eddie Howe’s side has five points from its eight home games in the current campaign. That includes multi-goal losses at Brighton, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Everton.
LIVE: Chelsea and Newcastle battle for semifinal spot
These two clubs may be on differing runs of form, but both enter this game after a win. Newcastle thoroughly defeated Fulham, 3-0. Chelsea stopped a two-game losing streak with a comfortable win over Sheffield United. Both Sheffield United and Fulham are different challenges than each team’s opposition on Tuesday.
For Chelsea, this game could also be the long-awaited debut of Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman was in the squad for the win over Sheffield United, but he did not feautre. Generally, the League Cup is a chance for clubs to play those who are in need of playing time. That affords an opportunity for Nkunku, who Chelsea paid $70 million for in a summer move. An injury in the preseason halted his debut with the side.
Follow along with our live updates of every goal and moment between Chelsea and Newcastle below.
90'+2 GOAL CHELSEA
It is a massive mistake from Kieran Trippier to allow Mudryk to score! Malo Gusto's cross from the right side is not dangerous. Trippier, though, is caught in two minds. he plays the ball with his head which sets up Mudryk to slot the ball home. Despite Newcastle's resolute defense, this game is bound for penalties.
90' Chelsea wants a penalty
Conor Gallagher goes down inside the penalty box after a 'challenge' from Tino Livramento. Replays indicate Gallagher extended his foot into Livramento. Even then, the contact was minimal, and the referee rightly waves away any claims of a penalty.
87' Chelsea close to an equalizer
A lofted cross from the left-hand side is headed toward Malo Gusto. Newcastle intervenes, but the defensive header goes back across the face of goal where Conor Gallagher can almost bundle it in.
82' Update on the other games
While Chelsea continues its search for an equalizer, it can look to Everton for inspiration. The Toffees forced penalties with a game-tying goal in the 82nd minute. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough became the first team in the semifinals as it finished its 3-0 win over Port Vale.
78' Chelsea uses fourth and fifth substitutions
Chelsea makes a double substitution as the game enters the final quarter of an hour. Alex Disasi and Raheem Sterling come off for Ian Maatsen and Mykhailo Mudryk, respectively.
75' Sterling inches from releasing Nkunku
Raheem Sterling dribbles at a vulnerable Newcastle defense. After drawing in one defender, he tries to play Nkunku on a breakaway. The pass is inches out of reach of Nkunku, and the Frenchman has to get the ball to restart the attack.
71' Raheem Sterling yellow card for diving
Raheem Sterling has done good things in this game, but diving in the hunt for a foul is not one of them. The referee brandishes a yellow card to Sterling for his theatrics after booting the ball forward.
69' Christopher Nkunku makes his Chelsea debut
Four-and-a-half months after his expected debut, Christopher Nkunku comes onto the pitch in Chelsea blue for the first time in a competitive fixture. He replaces Nicolas Jackson to give Chelsea another dynamic option up top.
67' More shots off target from Chelsea
Conor Gallagher's attempt from outside the box is not as fruitful as his attempt in the first half. It is yet another shot off target from Chelsea, which makes it double digits for the Blues in that department.
60' Chelsea finding the pass, now just need the finish
The Blues continue to maraud into the Newcastle box. Each time, it looks increasingly dangerous in the attempt. Now, Mauricio Pochettino's side just needs the finishing product to equalize.
56' Sterling forces a save
Jackson does well in the middle of the field to shed two Newcastle defenders to start a Chelsea attack. He plays Raheem Sterling into the box on the right side. Sterling rips a low shot toward the Newcastle net, and he forces a save out of Dubravka. The Newcastle goalkeeper does well to parry the ball away from danger.
55' Nicolas Jackson chance!
Chelsea continues to be dangerous down the wings. The squared ball from the left side finds Jackson, whose turn and shot goes narrowly wide.
51' Anthony Gordon down with an injury
Chelsea fans jeer as Moises Caicedo clears the ball out of bounds because Anthony Gordon is down with an injury. The Newcastle medical team comes out to get Gordon, and Newcastle promptly brings on Matt Ritchie.
46' Second half underway
The second 45 minutes begins at Stamford Bridge with both clubs going to their bench for changes. Newcastle brings off Sven Botman and Emil Krafth for Kieran Tripper and Dan Burn.
Chelsea is looking to Malo Gusto who comes on for Levi Colwill.
Other scores in the League Cup
In the two other quarterfinal ties of the League Cup, Fulham and Middlesbrough lead on the road. Middlesbrough has a comfortable 3-0 lead at Port Vale. The Cottagers scored through an own goal to hold a one-goal edge over Everton.
At the half: Chelsea dominating the stats
Chelsea has more shots (8) than Newcastle (3), even if the two clubs have the same number on target. The Blues have 77% possession at the break, which is evident from their time just outside the Newcastle box.
Still, Chelsea is missing the final pass to deliver on some of those chances.
HALFTIME: Chelsea 0, Newcastle 1
Callum Wilson's goal, a gift from the Chelsea defense, is the difference after 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has had several great chances, including a crossbar strike from Conor Gallager, but it trails on the scoresheet.
45'+4 A Chelsea chance just before the break!
Armando Broja has the last real chance of the first half, but the forward is offside. Had Broja held his run by fractions of a second, his volley straight to the arms of Dubravka would have been Chelsea's best chance of the half.
44' Chelsea players moving forward
The dangerous chances for Chelsea are coming down the wings. Crosses into the box have players waiting. That continues to press the Newcastle defense back into its box.
38' Chelsea scores, but Broja is offside
Armando Broja has the ball in the back of the net. Yet, even he knows that he was in an offside position. Neither the players nor fans overly celebrate, as Broja was clearly in an offside position.
32' Chelsea forced in an early substitution
Chelsea makes an attacking substitution as Enzo Fernandez exits the game. The Argentine exits with no noticeable injury.
Armando Broja comes on to bolster the Chelsea attack.
29' Chelsea cannot score in the goalline scramble!
Immediately after the previous chance, Raheem Sterling has another glorious opportunity. Cole Palmer drags the ball back from the touchline toward the top of the six-yard box. Sterling pounces and takes a touch around two Newcastle defenders. His shot hits a flailing Bruno Guimaraes, and the danger goes away.
28' Sterling chance goes wide
On cue, Chelsea has a real opportunity with Raheem Sterling in the box. The Englishman picks up the ball inside the Newcastle area and attempts to pass the ball into the far side of the net. The ball scurries wide for a goal kick.
26' Chelsea lacking the final pass
For all of Chelsea's possession just outside of the box, Newcastle has not looked overly threatened. Chelsea has failed to get the last pass into the box to spark a true goal-scoring threat. Newcastle's defense has been resolute in that regard.
22' Chelsea active in the Newcastle half
Perhaps the goal against has put some spring in the Chelsea step. Two spells of possession just outside the Newcastle box have the home fans seeing some encouraging moments.
17' GOAL NEWCASTLE
A calamitous Chelsea defense effectively gifts Callum Wilson the opening goal just after the quarter of an hour mark!0
Poor Chelsea play in the Newcastle half leads to a poor pass into the feet of Moises Caicedo. The midfielder cannot handle the pass, which springs the ball to Wilson. With two Chelsea defenders in front of him, Wilson presses forward.
An opportunistic bounce and poor play from Benoit Badiashile opens a chance for Wilson. Newcastle's striker lashes a powerful outside-of-the-foot shot into the far corner of the goal.
1-0 Newcastle!
10' Pressure from Newcastle
After Chelsea hit the woodwork, Newcastle is back to holding the ball. A frantic Chelsea defense can only clear its lines so well before the pressure builds again.
6' Gallagher off the crossbar!
Conor Gallagher has the first high-danger chance of the game. The Chelsea midfielder controls the ball after a corner. His curling effort from just outside the penalty box hits the crossbar with Martin Dubravka beaten.
1' League Cup quarterfinal is underway
Chelsea and Newcastle are underway at Stamford Bridge with both trying to reach the Carabao Cup semifinals. Newcastle is starting on the front foot with possession in the Chelsea half.
Five minutes to kickoff!
Despite its inconsistent form, Chelsea opens as the favorite to win the EFL Cup quarterfinal tie. In fact, it is more likely for a draw in 90 minutes than it is a Newcastle win.
Who needs this game more?
Winning the first trophy of the year is a big goal for any club. Even if the League Cup does not have the stature of other competitions, any trophy is a big deal.
However, this season has not gone according to plan for either Newcastle or Chelsea. Both are outside their intended league position with poor results against top clubs throughout the campaign. Therefore, this game has added importance this season.
Three League Cup quarterfinal matchups today
Chelsea-Newcastle is one of three games in this competition today as the number of teams continues to dwindle.
At 2:45 p.m., Everton plays Fulham at Goodison Park. At the same time, Port Vale from the third division host Middlesbrough in the Championship. Therefore, one team from outside the Premier League will be present in the semifinals of the League Cup.
Tomorrow, West Ham United travels to Liverpool to close out the League Cup quarterfinals.
Chelsea, Newcastle name their starting XIs
Traditionally, the League Cup gives teams the opportunity to play weaker starting XIs. That is not the case, as both Chelsea and Newcastle name strong sides.
For Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku is back in the matchday squad, but he holds a spot on the bench.
Newcastle welcomes back Kieran Trippier, but the English full-back is also reserved a spot on the sidelines to start.
Midweek EFL Cup action
It is the League Cup quarterfinals in the week before Christmas. The highlight game of the four fixtures is Newcastle's trip to Stamford Bridge. Last year's runner-up faces a Blues side that was the runner-up the season before that.
