The quarterfinals of the League Cup are midweek, and you can get live updates as Chelsea hosts Newcastle with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The one-legged tie at Stamford Bridge can send Newcastle to the sixth round of the cup competition for the second-straight year. Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking for its first domestic cup triumph since the 2017/18 season. Since then, the Blues finished runner-up five times in either the League Cup or FA Cup. Coverage of the game on Tuesday, Dec. 19, is available on ESPN+.

WHO Chelsea vs Newcastle WHAT English League Cup WHEN 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT • Tuesday, December 19, 2023 WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Given that six of the eight teams remaining in the League Cup are in the Premier League, three of the four matchups are rematches from earlier in the campaign. The Chelsea game against Newcastle is no different. The Magpies welcomed Chelsea to St. James’ Park just under one month ago. Newcastle blitzed Chelsea for four goals in an eventual 4-1 win. The game was a classic example of what Newcastle can do behind its boisterous crowd.

Even if Chelsea has not had the best home record this season, Newcastle has been dismal on the road. Eddie Howe’s side has five points from its eight home games in the current campaign. That includes multi-goal losses at Brighton, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Everton.

LIVE: Chelsea and Newcastle battle for semifinal spot

These two clubs may be on differing runs of form, but both enter this game after a win. Newcastle thoroughly defeated Fulham, 3-0. Chelsea stopped a two-game losing streak with a comfortable win over Sheffield United. Both Sheffield United and Fulham are different challenges than each team’s opposition on Tuesday.

For Chelsea, this game could also be the long-awaited debut of Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman was in the squad for the win over Sheffield United, but he did not feautre. Generally, the League Cup is a chance for clubs to play those who are in need of playing time. That affords an opportunity for Nkunku, who Chelsea paid $70 million for in a summer move. An injury in the preseason halted his debut with the side.

Follow along with our live updates of every goal and moment between Chelsea and Newcastle below.