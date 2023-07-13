Chelsea are asking for $32 million for their main hirt sponsor. Desperation for a Chelsea shirt sponsor has increased in recrent days, due to the club’s need for boosted revenue.

The Blues revealed the design of their new home kit without a sponsor. Whilst this was done to maximize pre-orders, time is running out for a new Chelsea shirt sponsor.

Now that they’re under pressure, the board at Stamford Bridge are willing to drastically lower their expectations in exchange for a deal.

The West London team had to reveal their new shirt on a Monday despite not having a commercial partner for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Following the Premier League‘s rejection of a potential contract with worldwide steaming provider Paramount+, they became the first of the top English clubs to perform such an unveiling.

Why is the Chelsea shirt sponsor deal so difficult to agree?

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Blues have given an agency the task of looking for a sponsor before the start of the next season.

According to recent reports, companies have apparently been offered the chance to place their logos on the iconic blue jersey for a price of $32 million.

The amount is a huge decrease compared to the $52 million that the club had previously received from its arrangement with Three. More worryingly, it is also a big drop compared to their domestic rivals.

They were looking to negotiate a deal with betting business Stake. Stake have been visible on Everton’s shirts in the past. However, they backed out due to fan outrage. English football will phase out gambling companies as shirt sponsors in the coming years.

According to claims published in the Daily Mail, negotiations between the Blues and numerous well-known businesses have begun.

Whatever they get, it will very certainly be a lot less than their top six competitors get.

Manchester City are currently receiving $87 million from its all-round package with Etihad. Manchester United banked $61 million through Team Viewer. Liverpool’s agreement with Standard Charter is worth more than $65 million a year. Finally, Tottenham are receiving $52 million from AIA.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus