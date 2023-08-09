As the 2023-24 Premier League season approaches, Chelsea is closer than ever to announcing a jersey sponsor.

Last month, Chelsea and Nike announced their new ’90s-inspired outfit for the new campaign, although the team still does not have a shirt sponsor. After Three’s partnership with the Blues terminated this summer, the English side went looking for a new sponsor.

After an arrangement with Paramount+ fell through earlier this summer, the Blues have yet to identify a new partner. Despite their new Premier League season starting on Sunday at home against Liverpool, fans are still unable to buy the kit.

However, Chelsea finally decided on a new jersey sponsor just in time for Mauricio Pochettino’s debut at Stamford Bridge, and a contract is expected to be inked shortly.

How much will Chelsea earn per season with new shirt sponsor?

Chris Jurasek, the Blues’ newly recruited CEO, was reportedly busy behind the scenes negotiating with potential jersey sponsors. Thus, a new jersey sponsorship contract is worth around $51 million per season. The two sides agreeing are Chelsea and American IT company Infinite Athlete.

Confirmation of the agreement now awaits approval of Premier League officials. Both sides planned to make the announcement Tuesday. Word of the jersey agreement emerged from the Blues’ pre-season media day. Then, speculation erupted among the club’s social media following.

An insider to the deal, though, told the Daily Mail, “It’s just waiting Premier League approval.”

When could Chelsea debut new main sponsor?

On their official website, the Blues announced that their new home uniform will be on sale beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The issue is that pre-orders for the uniform are unavailable, which just adds to the confusion about the main sponsor.

However, if everything goes as planned, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will debut the new uniform with Infinite Athlete soon. The first game with the kit sponsor could be in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool. Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law added Chelsea weighed the offer carefully. In other words, it was not paramount to sign the fastest sponsor. Instead, Chelsea wanted the best shirt sponsor.

