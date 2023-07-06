Chelsea have been quite active over the first three weeks of the summer transfer season. Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are two new first-team players for the Blues. The remaining newcomers are all relatively young players that the club hopes to mold into future stars.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has been busy building a team for the 2023-24 season. Consequently, the Blues have been focused on trimming the roster. The combined sales of seven players net Chelsea nearly $255 million, with much of that money coming on transfers to Saudi Arabia. Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United provided Chelsea around $76 million.

Cesar Azpilicueta is also on the way out of Stamford Bridge. After more than a decade at Stamford Bridge, the club captain returns to his hometown to play for Atletico Madrid.

Pulisic poised for Chelsea departure

In the same vein, Chelsea are trying to offload Christian Pulisic to another team as quickly as feasible. The new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has made it clear that he will not retain any players who are not fully invested in the Blues’ success.

Despite his undeniable potential, Pulisic has had a difficult time displaying it throughout his four years in the Premier League. As a result, the USMNT international is departing Stamford Bridge this summer. Talks between AC Milan and the English side are ongoing. This is despite Chelsea denying the Rossoneri’s initial bid of $15 million.

Chelsea hold out for more on Pulisic offer

The Athletic then reported that Milan made a fresh offer of around $23 million. After receiving a second approach from the Serie A giants, Chelsea requested Milan increases its offer again, per The Guardian.

The team coached by Stefano Pioli is eager to add new players after qualifying for the Champions League. The American prefers the San Siro and Milan as his next destination. However, Lyon provided Chelsea with an offer of $28 million for Pulisic, far closer to the London club’s asking price.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus