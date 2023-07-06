The USA vs Canada is a rivalry that’s blossoming before our eyes.

After qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986 in 2022, and set to co-host in 2026, Canada is emerging as a keystone team in CONCACAF. And so matches with the USMNT are carrying greater importance than ever.

Where to find USA vs Canada

Since games between the two teams are spread across different competitions, accordingly games feature on various services and channels.

Watch USA vs Canada on US TV

The USA and Canada are two of only three teams (the other being Mexico) to have ever won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The English rights for Gold Cup are held by FOX, with games on FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, and over-the-air FOX affiliates. USMNT games are almost always highlighted on FOX or FS1.

Univision holds the Spanish-language rights, and the USMNT is usually featured on the network. TUDN also shows Gold Cup games.

CONCACAF Nations League is on CBS Sports, mainly Paramount+. A semifinal or final with the USA and Canada could likely be moved over to CBS over-the-air or CBS Sports Network.

Turner Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) hold the rights for USA’s World Cup qualifying and friendlies. As such, these games can be found on TNT and Max, and streaming in Spanish on Peacock.

FOX, CBS, Telemundo and Univision are available on cable/satellite providers and streaming services Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

Streaming offers

Fubo (with access to FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMás, TUDN, Telemundo, and Universo) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial. Fubo also carries beIN SPORTS, GolTV, ESPN, USA, NBC in addition to many other channels.

History of the USA vs Canada rivalry

The USA holds the edge in all-time games against Canada. Particularly since the late 2010s, games between the two have been especially competitive.

The first game between the two teams was actually all the way back in 1885, one of the first (unofficial) international football matches ever held outside the United Kingdom.

A long stretch of time, from 1985-2019, went by without Canada defeating the US in a friendly match. That streak ended in October 2019, when Canada won 2-0 at home.

Canada actually finished as the top team in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers for 2022, ahead of Mexico and the USA.

In recent history, the US came out on top 2-0 vs Canada in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final.

For more information about each team, as well as schedules and TV listings, check out our USA and Canada pages.