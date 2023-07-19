Reports indicate that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the verge of departing Chelsea, having reached an agreement with another club. Since his $17 million move from Barcelona last September, the former Arsenal captain has struggled at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang arrived shortly before Thomas Tuchel’s departure, with whom he had a close relationship from their time at Borussia Dortmund. Despite this, the 34-year-old only managed to score three goals in 21 appearances for Chelsea.

Additionally, the Gabonese faced the humiliation of being left out of the Blues’ UEFA Champions League squad in February due to the influx of new signings during the January transfer window. Since the English side now wants to part ways with him, it should be easy to settle on a price.

Aubameyang agrees Chelsea exit to go to Marseille

The Saudi Pro League emerged as the favorite to acquire Aubameyang after a Chelsea exit. He would have been one of a number of notable players to make the switch to the Middle East. Instead, the Gabonese striker is returning to Ligue 1 for the first time since 2013 with Saint-Etienne.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Aubameyang agreed to join Olympique Marseille, and the deal is proceeding. He will sign a three-year contract, lasting until June 2026.

Chelsea allowed him to leave on a free transfer. Therefore, Aubameyang is traveling to France to undergo medical tests with Marseille on Thursday. Last season, Marseille placed third in the French league, good enough to go to the UEFA Champions League’s qualifying phase.

More players to follow suit

In light of Aubameyang’s departure, Chelsea will be relying on the attacking trio of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Armando Broja. Romelu Lukaku’s return from loan at Inter was a possibility. Now, Juventus is leading the charge to sign the Belgian. Inter Milan seemed like a likely spot for a return. Yet, he fractured his relationship with the Inter supporter base.

