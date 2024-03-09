In the world of soccer, Kylian Mbappe’s potential move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid is front and center. This move is close to being official, as the Spanish media have broken news that could stun the world. It will likely amount to an incredible half a billion euros in the next five years.

Mbappe will get $140 million from Real Madrid as a signing fee, with the rest $290 million coming in installments. The club’s commitment to acquiring the French player is evident in this massive sum, which is partially funded by the proceeds from the new stadium.

This move and others like it will be easier for Madrid to complete at the club’s new stadium. The team is anticipated to generate substantial income, enabling them to invest heavily in players like Mbappe and Erling Halland.

Busy summer ahead awaits Mbappe

The La Liga leaders are also reportedly busy preparing for the arrival of the Frenchman. With what is expected to be his first international move, Mbappe is in for a busy summer. Assuming he does really relocate, he will have a busy schedule leading up to the start of the La Liga season.

The 25-year-old will also be present at the UEFA European Championship in Germany with France and at the home Olympics in Paris. The Euro starts out on June 14 and concludes on July 14.

In the meantime, the soccer portion of the Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 10, a whole month later. Six days after that, the Spanish season will have officially started.

No one can predict France’s or Mbappe’s performance in any given tournament. Unfortunately, this means Los Blancos won’t have much time to greet him with the fanfare and circumstance they surely want.

Also, Mbappe will probably miss the whole of their preseason visit to the United States if he does end up going to the Olympics.

When could Real Madrid host Mbappe’s presentation?

Thus, Spanish newspaper Marca claims that the striker will reportedly be presented at the Santiago Bernabeu between June 3 and June 6. That is before he officially joins the French national team for the upcoming tournaments.

The week before the final will be the alternate date in case Real Madrid or Mbappe don’t play in the Champions League final. June 28 and June 29 would be Taylor Swift’s performances at the Santiago Bernabeu, therefore it would probably be on the 30th or 31st.

Regardless of the enormous uncertainty around his future, Mbappe has maintained an exceptionally high level of performance. Even though he has been impressive, Luis Enrique has made it a point to use Mbappe less often in each match.

The French striker had already been substituted after 65 minutes of PSG‘s goalless draw with Rennes a week before; he was removed at halftime during the match against his former club, Monaco. “Sooner or later, he is not going to play with us, we need to get used to that”, Enrique explained.

“My job is that way. I have to make decisions all the time. That’s my philosophy, my idea, to think about the best option for my team. Nothing else. Those are my decisions. I’m not going to enter into this game. I’m a professional. I don’t have a problem. It’s just a question of management and how best to manage the squad.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire : IMAGO / NurPhoto