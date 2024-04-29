Jesse Marsch has a new link to a head coaching position, and it is with the South Korea national team. The Asian nation relieved head coach Jurgen Klinsmann of his duties after falling in the Asian Cup semifinals to Jordan. Marsch has been out of a job since Leeds sacked the American on Feb. 6, 2023. However, he has been linked to several new coaching roles over the last year. That includes the United States Men’s National Team post, but that never came to fruition.

South Korean publication Sports Chosun reports Marsch and the South Korean FA are currently negotiating a deal to bring him aboard. Currently, Jesse Marsch is working as an analyst with CBS Sports for its portfolio of international soccer coverage. For example, he worked the Nations League Finals alongside Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies. That helps the negotiation process, as South Korea does not have to bring on a manager currently at a club.

The report went on to add that Marsch is one of three final candidates for the job. However, Marsch and representatives from South Korea met in London in recent days, and the successful talks led to contract negotiations. The South Korean coaching search had several facets of a head coach that it looked for. That included tactics, communication and training. As seen with the motion to bring Marsch on board, he fit the parameters South Korea set.

South Korea gets Jesse Marsch into the international spotlight

South Korea presents a fascinating opportunity for Jesse Marsch. With a talented squad that includes the likes of Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich or Hwang Hee-chan from Wolves, South Korea has the potential to make waves in international competition. Reaching the Asian Cup semifinals just a few months ago was clearly not good enough for the federation’s liking, though. Marsch will face the task of bettering the results of Jurgen Klinsmann, which were strong.

It helps that Marsch already has a connection with one of South Korea’s best players. Hwang Hee-chan played at Salzburg under the tutelage of Marsch and very briefly at RB Leipzig before leaving on loan. Hwang Hee-Chan emerged as one of South Korea’s best players, and he has done well at Wolverhampton Wanderers, his current club of residence.

Replacing Klinsmann

Still, Marsch will need to have success to appease South Korean supporters. Critics of Jurgen Klinsmann pointed to the fact that he predominantly selected players at foreign clubs rather than picking home-grown South Korean players in the K-League. Eleven of the 26-man squad at the Asian Cup came from South Korean clubs. Only three other nations had fewer players playing league soccer in their home nation.

Marsch has made headlines for his training regimen. Hailing from the RB Leipzig school of coaching also provided the American with something to stand out among other coaching candidates. If Marsch is the man for the job, his first chance to prove himself will be in AFC World Cup qualifying games in June.

