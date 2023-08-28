The second round of matches in the Bundesliga provided plenty of excitement. New signings made an immediate impact. They played roles in thrilling comebacks, late drama and some surprises at both ends of the table. This weekend, the Bundesliga produced a roundup that could provide a glimpse into the later part of the campaign.

Bundesliga weekend roundup: Matchday two

Bayern Munich continued its winning start as Harry Kane scored a brace in the side’s 3-1 victory away at Augsburg. Kane confidently converted a penalty before adding a second with a composed finish. The Englishman is now at three goals in this infantile Bundesliga season. However, a late concession against Augsburg ensured Bayern would not go to sleep at the top of the table. Even though it is only two games into the season, a different club is in pole position.

Despite going down to 10 men, Union Berlin produced a stunning comeback to hammer Darmstadt 4-1 away from home. Robin Gosens marked his second Bundesliga appearance with a brace after Brenden Aaronson’s red card. Union’s set-piece prowess proved too much for Darmstadt. Unbeaten after two games, Urs Fischer’s side looks well-equipped to balance European and domestic duties.

Bochum held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in the Revierderby, caught off guard by its fired-up opponent. Bochum’s intensity surprised Dortmund in the first half, taking a deserved lead through Kevin Stöger. Dortmund improved after the break and equalized through Donyell Malen. Still, captain Marco Reus admitted Dortmund still has much room for improvement.

RB Leipzig showed it has successfully replaced departing stars by demolishing Stuttgart 5-1. New signings Lois Openda, Xavi Simons and Christoph Baumgartner all impressed, while Dani Olmo’s hot scoring streak continued. Outclassed Stuttgart did threaten a comeback from 3-0 down, but Christopher Nkunku slammed the door shut with two late goals.

Bayer Leverkusen made it two wins from two with an emphatic 3-0 victory away at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Early goals from summer signing Victor Boniface and Jonathan Tah had Leverkusen in control before Boniface grabbed his second after the break. With new recruits Jonas Hofmann and Alejandro Grimaldo claiming assists, Leverkusen firmly signaled title ambitions.

Winless pack at the bottom

At the other end of the table, Werder Bremen remains stuck at the bottom after two matches without scoring. A last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Freiburg means Bremen are still searching for its first point since promotion. Conversely, Hoffenheim fielded their oldest-ever starting XI (29.7 years). Still, it held off Heidenheim 3-2. Köln is also still without a point after two games.

For Round No. 3, one clash stands out as particularly intriguing – Union Berlin will host RB Leipzig. This battle between two sides who have started the season impressively poses an early test for Union’s title credentials, and an opportunity for Leipzig to make a statement after rebuilding in the summer. With both teams undefeated and among the frontrunners after two matchdays, their upcoming showdown already feels like a pivotal moment in the shaping of this Bundesliga campaign.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sven Simon