Former New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena apparently wants a quick return to Major League Soccer.

The coach resigned from the Revs in September after being on a six-week administrative leave. Arena previously stepped away from the club after reportedly making ‘insensitive and improper’ comments.

Nevertheless, The Athletic is reporting that the coach is eyeing a move back to D.C. United. Arena formerly managed the MLS club from 1996 to 1998. He guided the team to two MLS titles, a U.S. Open Cup trophy, as well as a triumph in the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. The coach also currently has the most victories in MLS history.

DC United have an interest in Bruce Arena

Sources with the aforementioned news outlet claim that Arena is legitimate candidate for the United position. There are suggestions, however, that team officials will first focus on appointing a new general manager.

The newly appointed GM will then essentially lead the head coach hiring process.

Along with being the head coach of the Revs, Arena also held the position of sporting director as well. Nevertheless, United execs are not thought to be interested in Arena for their GM role. Instead, he will solely be a candidate for the head coaching position.

Veteran coach would have to petition MLS commissioner

The coach’s previous incident at the Revs may, however, hold him back from a fast return to the league. MLS reviewed the case regarding Arena’s inappropriate comments while with New England. League officials claimed that “certain” allegations were eventually confirmed. As a result of the findings, Arena would have to send a petition to MLS commissioner Don Garber in order to be reinstated as a coach.

D.C. has been without a manager since parting ways with Wayne Rooney earlier this month. The former Manchester United star was in place as head coach of Championship side Birmingham City three days later.

Photo credit: IMAGO & Icon Sportswire