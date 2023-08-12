Brighton started their new season with a comfortable 4-1 win over newly promoted Luton Town at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side dominated the early proceedings settling into the game nicely with their new look squad.

The Seagulls have lost Alexis MacAllister to Liverpool and the imminent departure of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea further weakens their mdifield. However, Pascal Gross and new signings James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud pulled the strings in midfield. Club record-signing Joao Pedro started up front with fellow striker Danny Welbeck.

Pedro should have given the hosts the lead in the 5th minute, but the 21-year-old inexplicably missed the golden opportunity with the goal at his mercy. Brighton had the lion’s share of the possession as Luton were happy to sit back, soak up the pressure, and hit on the counterattack.

Brighton put continued pressure on Luton

The visitors did well to keep Brighton at bay for the first half an hour and even had an opportunity of their own in the 23rd minute. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu headed straight across to Jason Steele from Issa Kabore’s cross from the wing.

The hosts finally took the lead in the 36th minute when Solly March headed in from Karou Mitoma’s well-picked-out cross. Welbeck almost made it 2-0 three minutes later but saw his effort strike the post.

Pedro finally atoned for his mistake when he converted from the spot in the 71st minute.

In what was looking like a routine win for the hosts, Luton were handed a lifeline when Lewis Dunk handled the ball in the penalty box.

Carlton Morris stepped up to make it 2-1 with 9 minutes of normal time remaining for Luton’s first-ever Premier League goal.

However, their joy was shortlived as Simon Adingra scored four minutes later. Evan Ferguson then slid in to make it 4-1 in stoppage time.

The result provides a stark awakening of the challenges that lie ahead for Luton in this campaign.

Brighton will look to build on this win as they travel to Wolves next weekend.

