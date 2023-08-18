Brighton has made a profit by selling a number of top talents to Premier League rivals, and it may do so again with Evan Ferguson. Most recently, it was Moises Caicedo, who broke the UK transfer record with his $145 million move to Chelsea. Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard for over $25 million. Now, the Seagulls have another elite talent that wealthy clubs are salivating over.

Now, Brighton has placed its biggest transfer fee yet on a striker. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are two of the clubs courting Evan Ferguson, the 18-year-old Irish phenom. However, Brighton said these clubs will have to pay over $150 million. Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has said Tottenham sees Ferguson as a natural replacement for the outgoing Harry Kane.

Yet, Brighton is not as poised to sell this summer. At just 18, Ferguson could manage a breakout campaign at the American Express Stadium. In his debut season with Brighton, Ferguson scored six goals in 19 Premier League appearances. Naturally, he scored in Brighton’s season-opening win over Luton Town, too.

Ferguson is arguably Brighton’s brightest talent over the last several years. It helps that he is just a teenager that is already scoring in the Premier League. Given his visible strength and technical ability, the club believes he can develop into one of the world’s best players.

Brighton seeks massive profit on Evan Ferguson

Originally, Evan Ferguson signed with Brighton’s academy in January 2021. Then, he quickly rose through the academy ranks to make his first-team debut in the EFL Cup that August. Even if he had to wait a little bit for his first goal to arrive, the talent showed.

Tottenham is the main bidder currently, as other top clubs in England already have a striker. However, should Ferguson’s stock rise, clubs will be willing to splash the cash to acquire the Irishman.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport