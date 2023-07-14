Aston Villa are experiencing a hectic summer transfer window in the hopes of bolstering their squad.

Unai Emery has set his sights on acquiring attacking players with Moussa Diaby a target.

However, According to the Daily Mail, Villa have shown the most interest in a Brennan Johnson transfer.

Forest value Johnson above $66 million, but Villa reportedly think they can negotiate a cheaper deal. Financial Fair Play concerns at Forest could facilitate a Brennan Johnson transfer.

His club even rejected Brentford’s $39 million offer last month. Despite this initial knock-back, the Bees could challenge Villa. They would need to smash their club record in an effort to get the Welsh international, according to The Telegraph.

Johnson is under contract with Forest until 2026, and the club is certain that he will continue to be an integral part of their ambitions.

Who is Brennan Johnson?

The 22-year-old was a top performer for Steve Cooper’s Forest team last year. After avoiding an immediate relegation back to the Championship, the team relied on Johnson. Having graduated from Forest’s youth academy, he was a mainstay in the team all season.

With eight goals and three assists in 38 Premier League games, he would be tough to replace. The Welshman’s stellar play for his hometown team has unsurprisingly attracted attention.

Since the January transfer window, when Brentford had three offers for Johnson turned down by Forest, the club has been monitoring the youngster’s progress. There has been interest from Everton and West Ham United, but Villa have the upper hand since they can guarantee Johnson European football.

While any potential sale would likely be met with anger at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest may have their hand forced.

It’s understood the club needs to restore balance to their finances after an expenditure of $196 million on 27 players in 2022/23. This recruitment drive actually placed them among the top five highest spenders in football.

