As Ange Postecoglou makes the change from Celtic to England, Brendan Rodgers is going in the opposite direction. After Leicester City sacked Rodgers during the 2022/23 campaign en route to relegation, Rodgers is winding up back in Scotland. There, he had a successful stint as manager. He helped the Hoops to two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Prior to the 2022/23 season, Rodgers was doing well at Leicester, too. In addition to winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021, Leicester finished fifth, fifth and eighth under Rodgers. Of course, things fell out of control in the most recent season. Leicester City sacked Rodgers with the club in 19th in early April. With Dean Smith taking over, the club only rose one spot. As a result, the Foxes became the second club to suffer relegation winning the Premier League.

Despite the downturn, Celtic is breaking the bank again on Rodgers. When he first arrived, Celtic made him the highest-paid manager in club history. It is breaking that record again, even though no specifics of compensation are available for knowledge as of now. In Scotland, Rodgers won 70% of his games in all competitions.

“When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family,” Rodgers said. “We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.”

Brendan Rodgers had most successful managerial stay with Celtic

Rodgers has managed six different clubs in his career. Celtic is the only one outside the English pyramid. However, no previous stint comes close to the success Rodgers had at Celtic. He oversaw the club for around two and a half seasons, as Leicester poached him in the middle of the 2018/19 campaign, much to the chagrin of the Celtic faithful.

In addition to the aforementioned trophies, Rodgers guided Celtic into the Champions League group stage in two of his three seasons. Challenging opponents like Barcelona, Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich prevented the club from ever getting out of the first stage.

Still, Rodgers was a key factor in three-straight domestic trebles for Celtic. Ange Postecoglou led the club to that same feat in 2022/23, and Rodgers will hope to repeat it next campaign.

