Bordeaux will remain in Ligue 2 next season after officially losing its final matchup of the campaign seeking promotion to Ligue 1. However, the club did not even get a chance to play the full 90 minutes of said game. The match against Rodez was abandoned due to a fan rushing onto the pitch early in the first half.

Opposing player suffered concussion during incident

The June 2 match between Bordeaux and Rodez was stopped in the 22nd minute after a player was injured by a fan. Lucas Buades scored a crucial goal for Rodez to give the club a 1-0 lead. As he celebrated the strike, a Bordeaux supporter rushed the field and pushed Buades. The midfielder reportedly suffered a concussion during the incident and the match was halted.

Bordeaux had been hoping that the league would allow the match to continue at a later date. After all, they essentially needed to win the game by four goals to be promoted back to Ligue 1. Nevertheless, the league dismissed these appeals. Bordeaux finished third in the second-tiered division, three points behind Metz.

Bordeaux rips league after missing out on Ligue 1 promotion

After the ruling became official, Bordeaux issued a statement lambasting the decision.

“The disciplinary commission of the LFP today issued a decision that is as incomprehensible as it is disproportionate, both in view of the elements of the file and the case law,” stated the club. “FC Girondins de Bordeaux will contact the CNOSF [French National Olympic and Sport Committee] as soon as possible to defend its rights and sporting fairness.”

Not only are they forced to remain in Ligue 2 next season, but Bordeaux will start the campaign already behind the eight ball. League officials also docked the club one point in the 2023/24 season for the incident. Bordeaux must ban fans from their south stand for their first two home matches of the season as well.

Bordeaux has previously won the Ligue 1 title six times in their history. The Girondins have also collected multiple Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PanoramiC