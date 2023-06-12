It is not a surprise to see a different USMNT squad for the Gold Cup than the Nations League. That was the case back in 2021, and it is again under interim head coach BJ Callaghan in 2023. The Nations League squad includes a number of European talents. This Gold Cup squad is, more or less, domestically based.

In total, five of the players represent clubs outside of North America. Of the 18 hailing from this side of the Atlantic Ocean, 16 are from MLS sides. Alex Zendejas and Alan Soñora both play in Liga MX. FC Cincinnati and the Seattle Sounders are the two clubs with multiple representatives in the USMNT Gold Cup squad for 2023. Each of those teams has two players in the 23-man team.

In terms of how different this squad is from the one for the Nations League Finals, there are only five holders in Callaghan’s selection. Two of those are goalkeepers in Gaga Slonina and Matt Turner. Miles Robinson, Soñora and Zendejas are the three outfield players to be in both teams this summer.

Gold Cup and Nations League bring busy month

“This is a group that we have a lot of confidence in as we look to win another Gold Cup trophy,” Callaghan said. “It’s a roster that has a good mix of veteran players that have World Cup experience and younger players have earned an opportunity to come into camp and represent the United States in the Gold Cup.”

The 2023 Gold Cup starts not long after the Nations League can wrap up. The Gold Cup kicks off just six days after the last Nations League game. The Gold Cup TV schedule shows the United States playing against Jamaica on Saturday, June 24. Complete coverage of the tournament is available on FOX’s channels.

2023 USMNT Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson (Toronto), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders

DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami).

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (NYCFC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez).

Forwards

Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (Club América).

