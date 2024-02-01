Disney is cracking down on password sharing on their streaming apps. As the massive media conglomerate owns several entities, the move affects those with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. New subscribers to any one of these streaming services will now not be allowed to share passwords with other people. Existing users, however, will have until March 14th before the move is made official.

Subscribers to the trio of services were treated with an email Thursday morning detailing the decision. The updated user agreement informed subscribers that they can now not “impersonate or misrepresent” any other person.

“You agree not to impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity, including using another person’s username, password or other account information, or another person’s name or likeness, or provide false details for a parent or guardian,” read part of the new agreement terms.

Disney, like Netflix, cracks down on ESPN+ password sharing

Along with including the new and lengthy user agreement, the email also highlighted specific parts of the terms. The company claimed that they are adding new information regarding their gift card program. More importantly, however, they informed users that they are “adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household.”

The user agreement also includes that the provider may review accounts to ensure subscribers adhere to the new rules. People potentially violating these terms may eventually have their accounts limited or even terminated.

The move should not exactly come as a major surprise to subscribers though. Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed back in the summer that the company would crack down on users sharing passwords at some point in 2024. The decision will create new revenue by forcing more people to subscribe to the services.

“We certainly have established this as a real priority,” Iger said on the issue. “We actually think that there’s an opportunity here to help us grow our business.”

Disney’s new updated user agreement follows a similar decision by Netflix in 2023. The move helped create another boom for the streaming service. The company recently reported a record number of new subscribers during their fourth quarter figures.

By ending shared passwords, Netflix made their users either create a whole new subscription or pay extra to use another person’s account.

Move impacts soccer fans using ESPN+, Hulu

As far as soccer streaming goes, ESPN+ subscribers will suffer the most by Disney’s recent decision. The streaming service currently has a strong lineup of live matches throughout the year. This includes coverage of LaLiga, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, UEFA World Cup Qualifying, and as well as other competitions from around the world.

Nevertheless, soccer fans using Hulu may suffer as well. Welcome to Wrexham is currently available to stream on the service. Although the popular series technically airs on FX, viewers can access the show on demand on Hulu. The docuseries follows Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they own and run Welsh side Wrexham.

PHOTOS: IMAGO