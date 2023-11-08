Follow Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray live updates in the important Champions League match, live from Bavaria, Germany.

In the same group as Manchester United and Copenhagen, Bayern defeated Galatasaray 3-1 when the two teams played in Istanbul two weeks ago. So far in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich is undefeated with three wins in three games. Meanwhile, Galatasaray sits in second place with a win, a draw and a loss. So much is on the line in this important game.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray live

WHO: Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray

WHAT: UEFA Champions League, Group Stage

WHEN: Wednesday, November 8, 3 PM ET / Noon PT

WHERE: Live on Paramount+

Certainly, Bayern Munich will be feeling confident going into this game after their convincing victory last weekend in Der Klassiker where Harry Kane got a hat trick. Can England’s star striker continue his magical form for Bayern Munich as he’s done so far this season?

Join us throughout the match as we share our observations and insight, as well as live updates. Feel free to add your comments below, too.

Photo: IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel