Barcelona will be responsible for paying Las Palmas the remaining parts of the Pedri transfer fee in early 2024.

After signing Pedri in 2020, Barcelona still owe the Gran Canaria side a plethora of performance-based incentives. Thus, Xavi’s squad are still footing the bill for Pedri’s move, even though he has become an indispensable player for them.

The two teams are yet to fulfill their respective part of the deal. It involved an initial payment of $5.5 million plus further funds, according to Miguel Angel Ramirez, president of the Las Palmas club. Based on what Ramirez said before, Barcelona have already paid out four of the five variables, for a total of $22–$27.5 million.

“It exceeds €20m. I can’t give details because I don’t remember them exactly, but we have overcome the barrier of €20m.

“I think there were five clauses when Barcelona signed him, three of five million that have already been paid, one for international matches and one other variable that I don’t remember.

“The definitive transfer of Pedri to Barcelona ranges between €20-25m”, he told Culemania.

Barcelona face another payment for Pedri in 2024

According to Diario AS, the last provision will be finalized in January. Barcelona simply need the midfielder to play 45 minutes in two more matches in any tournament to trigger the last installment.

At the beginning of 2024, the 21-year-old is on track to complete a four-season streak. In fact, he would play in 10 or more games or more than half of a match.

Barcelona reached an agreement with Las Palmas to pay Pedri $5.5 million in 2019 when Josep Bartomeu was president. Nevertheless, due to a multitude of factors, that sum has since grown significantly.

Pedri became a member of the Blaugrana the following year, during their financial crisis. It was Dutchman Ronald Koeman who saw the midfielder’s potential in training. Thus, he decided to promote him to the first team amid the absence of fresh arrivals.

The outstanding Spaniard has been a mainstay in the starting lineup ever since. His peers rank him among the top in the world. His consistency in the starting lineup under Xavi Hernandez has caused Barca to pay Las Palmas a fair penny for the star.

Pedri was signed for a low fee with lots of additional add ons

How much is Pedri worth now?

The transaction stands no less than a fantastic piece of business for Barcelona. The Spain international is now valued at about $110 million, according to Transfermarkt. He has also established himself as an integral part of the team and the national team.

In addition, the new deal that Pedri inked with Barcelona in 2021 is valid until 2026. It also includes a $1.1 billion buyback option. Although Las Palmas ‘retain a 15% sell-on clause,’ the article states that no further provisions exist to pay for the midfielder.

The central midfielder scored against Sporting Gijon in 2019 to become Las Palmas’ youngest goalscorer. He was at the age of 16 years, nine months, and 23 days at the time.

The Spanish international now has a total of 157 matches under his belt having scored 21 goals for the Camp Nou outfit.

Since Gavi has been sidelined for 6-8 months, Pedri will be relied on more heavily until the season concludes. Although he and the other midfielders don’t always click, the 21-year-old ace is vital to Xavi’s tactical vision.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto