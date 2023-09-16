As part of their sponsorship agreement, Barca and Spotify will once again swap out the Spotify logo. In its place will be the logo of a famous band.

The Rolling Stones will join last season’s guests, Drake and Rosala, on the front of the Blaugrana jerseys.

RAC1 says Xavi’s side will wear the unique design in the upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid.

Barca to wear ‘Rolling Stones’ shirt in El Clasico as part of Spotify partnership

Barcelona‘s shirt sponsors Spotify have arranged for the team to wear jerseys with unique logos.

The Blaugrana have previously worn the shirt with Drake’s OVO emblem for the first El Clasico of the 2022-23 season.

A special edition kit with the logo of Spanish singer and songwriter Rosala’s album Motomami was released in March. There were also limited-edition kits with the artists’ logos produced, although they cost more for fans.

For the next Clasico in October, the La Liga champions will wear a special edition jersey with a logo honoring the renowned British band The Rolling Stones.

The next Rolling Stones album, Hackneys Diamonds, will be released worldwide on October 20, a week before the El Clasico. The Catalan team, together with Spotify, have allegedly their sights set on cashing in on this trend.

Spotify will announce deal soon

Even though Mick Jagger (80) and Keith Richards (79) are getting on in years, the Rolling Stones are still one of the best-selling bands of all time and continue to tour to this day.

Their emblem, which features a crimson tongue protruding from a pair of lips, has also become ubiquitous in pop culture. The report adds that Barcelona are very close to finalizing the arrangement before making an official announcement.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto