Folarin Balogun spent each of the last two seasons away from his parent club Arsenal on loan. The first one was at Middlesbrough in the Championship. Then, in this most recent campaign, Balogun put up great numbers at Reims in Ligue 1. However, he does not want another temporary move away from the Emirates. He has full intention of fighting for a spot at Arsenal.

Balogun wants to continue as a first-choice striker, whether that be for Arsenal or another club. His deal with Arsenal runs through the 2024/25 campaign. Yet, Balogun has only ever made two appearances with the Arsenal senior squad. That included a start in the Premier League opener against Brentford. Even if those two games did not impress Mikel Arteta, he has been impressive while on loan.

Speaking to reporters after the United States defeated Canada in the Nations League Final, Balogun was adamant in his opposition to going on loan.

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” Balogun said. “I’m not sure (about) the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.”

There are rumors that Balogun could be on the move on a permanently. One of those is with Juventus, the two Milan clubs, Marseille and RB Leipzig. If he does go to AC Milan, for example, he could link up with Christian Pulisic, as the Rossoneri are targeting Chelsea’s American star. The same goes with Juventus, which also wants Pulisic.

Previous Balogun loan spells from Arsenal brought success

Balogun’s prominence in Europe spiked this season with a scintillating performance with Reims. In 39 games in all competitions with the French outfit, Balogun bagged 22 goals. In the Ligue 1 scoring charts, Balogun ranked fifth, among the likes of Lionel Messi or Wissam Ben Yedder.

He became a top priority for the USMNT, as he had potential to play for the Americans, England or Nigeria. He fulfilled the USA’s desires with his first senior goal with the USMNT in its Nations League Final win over Canada.

Regardless of where he goes, the 21-year-old can be an instant starter that can make an impact.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport