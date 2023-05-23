Folarin Balogun will surely be targeted by multiple clubs during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old striker is currently having a stellar season on loan at French side Stade Reims. He has racked up 20 Ligue 1 goals, the first U21 player to reach this goal tally in Europe’s top five leagues. Balogun is now the first American to score 20 goals in a top European league as well. He switched his international allegiance from England to the USMNT last week.

Despite his impressive campaign in France, Arsenal is supposedly open to listening to offers for the player. Balogun previously joined the Gunners at the age of eight and quickly became a top prospect. The striker signed a long-term deal with the Premier League club in April of 2021 before going out on loan to Middlesborough. His current contract with Arsenal extends until 2025.

AC Milan sees Folarin Balogun as top transfer priority

Because the youngster still has two more years remaining on his Arsenal deal, teams will have to offer the north London outfit a fairly hefty fee. CalcioMercato is reporting that the Gunners want about $32 million for their sought-after striker. The Italian outlet also claims that AC Milan is willing to negotiate for the American.

Balogun will be Milan’s top striker target this summer. The Italians certainly need reinforcements in the position, as 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic is about to see his contract expire. 36-year-old Olivier Giroud only has one more year remaining on his current contract with the team.

German club also working on signing striker

Nevertheless, Milan will face plenty of competition for Balogun. The aforementioned news outlet claims that RB Leipzig has been working to secure the Arsenal striker for weeks. Christopher Nkunku is about to depart the German club for Chelsea. Leipzig officials see Balogun as a potential replacement for their outgoing star.

There is also, however, a possibility that Balogun remains with the Gunners next season. He could potentially leapfrog Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order and serve as a backup to Gabriel Jesus for the 2023/24 season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PanoramiC