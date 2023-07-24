Inter Miami has seen a massive bump in its average ticket price when it comes to the reseller market. The arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are making more people want to watch. Plus, with the potential additions of Andres Iniesta or Luis Suarez, the ticket prices may continue to balloon as the 2023 season concludes.

Messi and Busquets made their debuts against Cruz Azul. Fittingly, Messi scored a stoppage-time free kick to secure the win for Inter Miami. However, tickets were outrageously expensive for that game. With so many celebrities, including LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams in attendance, it was clearly a hot ticket to have. Some markets had tickets rise over 2,500% before that game.

Ticketing company Logitix pooled together the prices across several secondhand ticket exchanges. The following table shows the prices of those games and the relative increase. Note that this is before fees that can pile up so easily in the secondary market.

Average Inter Miami ticket price skyrockets

Date Opponent Average price before Messi announcement Average price after Messi announcement Price increase Relative increase in price July 21 Cruz Azul $39.81 $342.28 $302.47 760% July 25 Atlanta United (Leagues Cup) $40.17 $231.38 $191.71 477% Aug. 20 Charlotte FC $18.06 $226.01 $207.95 1,151% Aug. 30 Nashville SC $18.45 $162.31 $143.86 780% Sep. 9 Sporting KC $35.20 $201.84 $166.64 473% Sep. 20 Toronto FC $22.98 $154.32 $131.34 572% Sep. 30 NYCFC $25.81 $220.55 $194.74 755% Oct. 7 Cincinnati $34.31 $223.25 $188.94 551%

Overall, the average ticket price for Inter Miami home games following Messi’s announcement rose by $190.96. This represents a 690% increase in the average ticket price for games at DRV PNK Stadium for the rest of the 2023 campaign.

Not just a problem in Miami

This is not a problem solely for those trying to attend DRV PNK Stadium to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The club’s away games feature stops at LAFC, Charlotte, Atlanta United and more. Those tickets are also shooting up in price. Tickets across the league to see Inter Miami surged over 1,000% when the announcement rolled in. Ironically, some of those were for games that happened before the debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport