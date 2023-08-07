The Gunners were back in the USA last month, embarking on a three-match tour that spanned three different competitions. The summer friendlies for Arsenal included being the opposition in the MLS All-Star Game, the Soccer Champions Tour, and a one-off game versus Premier League rivals Manchester United in New York.

While the club drew the lowest average of the “big” clubs to come across from Europe this year, they were still a very popular ticket.

Arsenal summer friendlies attendance

Game Attendance Venue Capacity 7/19 vs MLS All-Stars 20,261 Audi Field 20,000 7/22 vs Man United 82,262 MetLife Stadium 82,500 7/26 vs Barcelona 70,223 SoFi Stadium 70,240

The three game slate started in the nation’s capital, where the Gunners ran riot over the MLS All-Star team, winning 5-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Massive turnouts in the New York and Los Angeles areas in the final two games brought the average for their tour to 57,582, and a grand total of over 230,328 fans.

Arsenal turned out to be the best team at filling available seats, effectively selling out all three games. The average capacity filled across their three appearances was 100.33%.

Watch Arsenal on Peacock

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

One would have to imagine that had the MLS All-Star Game been played at the nearby, and much larger, FedEx Field and not the MLS venue, the crowd would have been bigger for the DC game. But you can’t fault MLS for wanting to highlight one of its newest venues. Though if they weren’t already knocking the place down, it would have been a fun last hurrah event for RFK Stadium, wouldn’t it?

In any case, Arsenal continued to prove that the big clubs from Europe remain as popular as ever in the US. We’ll no doubt see the North Londoners come back in summers to come.

Photo: Imago