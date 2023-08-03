Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Gabriel Jesus will be absent for the opening weeks of the new season with injury.

In a surprising turn of events, the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus was unexpectedly absent from the matchday squad for Arsenal‘s Emirates Cup clash against Monaco on Wednesday. The club confirmed before kick-off that he had sustained a knee issue and would undergo further assessment. Now, the Brazilian is undergoing a small procedure on his knee. That rules him out for several games to start the new campaign.

Eddie Nketiah stepped up in Jesus’ absence

As a result, the Gunners played their final pre-season friendly of the summer without their key striker. Eddie Nketiah took on the responsibility in Jesus’ absence. To the surprise of many, Nketiah earned the captain’s armband. Regular skipper Martin Odegaard was on the bench.

Before half-time, Nketiah managed to equalize the scoreline after Youssouf Fofana’s opening goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw as the Gunners adapted to the absence of their leading striker.

Arsenal boss Arteta gives outlook on Jesus injury

After the game, Arteta gave the media more information about Jesus’ condition: “Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning. He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks, I think.

“It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona, and he was in good condition and we lost him. But he has been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks and we had to look at it, we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quick as possible. So we decided to do it.

“It is something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved”.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire