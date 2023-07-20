Manchester City and Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli agreed on a transfer fee of roughly $39 million for Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian winger has been considering a transfer to the Saudi Pro League for some time now due to a very substantial contract offer. This summer, Al-Ahli has made many Premier League transfers. For example, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino joined the Saudi club.

The Athletic reports that an agreement has been reached between Manchester City and Al-Ahli, confirming the player’s transfer to the Saudi club. They claim that the total value of the transaction will be $33 million, with an additional $6 million in potential add-ons.

Riyad Mahrez agrees Al-Ahli move to Saudi Arabia

On Thursday, Mahrez will undergo a medical examination before signing a three-year deal with an additional year’s option. No question, the 32-year-old will be a difficult player to replace.

For instance, he was consistently ruthless in the Premier League last year. He contributed a goal every 128 minutes. In a total of 30 Premier League games last year, he contributed 15 goals for his team.

Manchester City hasfound his replacement

Manchester City will have a hard time finding a player with such stats. Yet, it already has a process of naming a potential replacement for Mahrez. As a result, the newest rumors have City targeting Barcelona winger Raphinha as its ‘primary’ signing.

The Brazilian winger has Premier League experience following two successful seasons with Leeds United. He joined Barcelona for $70 million last summer and has excelled ever since. His first season in La Liga was impressive, as he contributed seven goals and seven assists.

The Athletic adds that the Citizens have a contingency plan to sign a winger after Mahrez’s imminent departure. Nevertheless, the club is resolute in its desire to retain Bernardo Silva. Al-Hilal and other Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in the Portuguese player.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Gonzales Photo