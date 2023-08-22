Just a year after the New England Revolution sold Matt Turner to Arsenal, the MLS club is sending Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea for even more money. The Serbian goalkeeper is on his way to Stamford Bridge to potentially serve as the backup to Robert Sanchez in goal. Turner served in a similar role behind Aaron Ramsdale last season at the Emirates.

According to reports, Chelsea is paying $17.5 million to the New England Revolution. However, that fee can rise to almost $20 million in add-ons. This makes Petrovic the third most expensive sale by an MLS club. He is in the same sale range as Ricardo Pepi and Jhon Duran, who joined Augsburg and Aston Villa, respectively. Pepi is now at PSV, though.

This summer, Chelsea loaned Kepa Arrizabalaga out to Real Madrid. This left a vacancy in the goalkeeper position. Petrovic made 43 appearances for the New England Revolution in MLS as the replacement for Matt Turner. He was consistent, keeping 14 clean sheets across his two abbreviated seasons.

Petrovic is not the first MLS goalkeeper to sign for Chelsea. For instance, Gaga Slonina arrived from the Chicago Fire last year. Slonina did not play for the Chelsea senior squad, though. Then, this year, the Blues sent him out on loan to Eupen in the Belgian Pro League.

Djordje Petrovic joins Chelsea with open spot in first-team squad

Robert Sanchez is the clear No. 1 between the sticks for Mauricio Pochettino. However, Chelsea’s options after the Spaniard are limited. Marcus Bettinelli is injured, and 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom is unproven. Bergstrom was the designated backup to Sanchez in Chelsea’s first two games of the season.

Given Chelsea’s form, there is a chance Petrovic could see minutes. Chelsea has an upcoming League Cup tie against Wimbledon. That is the Serbian’s best chance to get first-team minutes as he completes the switch over to England.

