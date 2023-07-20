Andres Iniesta, a former Barcelona great, has allegedly reached a preliminary agreement to join Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

The experienced midfielder is on the verge of becoming the next ex-Blaugrana great to transfer to the DRV PNK Stadium. Offsider reported the news. However, Inter Miami and official accounts are yet to release any information. Jorge Mas, the club’s President, has been very active in communicating the club’s aims. Iniesta is presently contract-free after failing to reach an extension with Japanese club Vissel Kobe following a five-year stint together.

Although he was the best player in the J1 League, the 39-year-old was unable to lead Kobe to its first championship. Thus, the World Cup winner in 2010 may be able to find haven in Miami if he refuses to retire from the sport.

Andres Iniesta may have Inter Miami in his plans

The experienced midfielder has no immediate intentions to hang up his boots.

“I want to keep playing soccer. I feel like I am capable of still playing. But as this chapter closes, we’ll see what’s possible. I want to finish my career on the pitch playing, and this is what I’m hoping to do. [But] I have to tell you the truth, I don’t know.”

Iniesta said he will remember his time in Japan fondly.

“I was made to feel welcome here from the first day. It’s a very emotional day after so many years. I tried to give my best on and off the pitch. I am very proud of that”, he told the media.

Messi, Alba, and Busquets ready to welcome another ex-Barcelona player

The report states Inter Miami wants to satisfy Iniesta’s desire to continue playing. In doing so, it would continue racking up former Barcelona superstars.

Despite replacing the previous manager with Gerardo Martino, the team’s lackluster league performance has not improved. The Herons are now mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

A player of Iniesta’s caliber would be the icing on the cake for Miami’s fearsome collection of players. Each played a pivotal role in bringing Barcelona to the heights of club soccer. However, Since David Beckham’s side currently employs three designated players, Leonardo Campana would have to be released before the veteran could join the squad.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT