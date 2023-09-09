Chile’s World Cup Qualifying match against Uruguay did not include Inter forward Alexis Sanchez.

The veteran striker has spent the first few months of the season getting back into game shape. The Chilean’s return to Inter in Italy was not necessarily marked by a revival of his physical form.

This was because, since leaving Marseille, Sanchez had not been able to participate in regular team training. Throughout the summer, he had trained on his own to maintain his physical level.

The 34-year-old certainly wasn’t going to be game-ready straight away without a complete preseason with a squad. As a result, Sanchez has not been included on any active rosters for any games.

Sanchez possibly suffering from anemia

The experienced player, formerly of Arsenal and Barcelona, did not play for Chile in their World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay on Friday.

With a final score of 3-1, Uruguay defeated Chile in the first match. Nicolas de la Cruz (two) and Fede Valverde netted the goals for the home side, while Arturo Vidal cushioned the blow for La Roja.

Now it has been reported that while on international duty, the new Inter signing is coping with a medical mystery; specifically, he could be suffering from a sort of anemia.

Test results have apparently been less than encouraging, with Sky Italia reporting that his red blood cell level is far lower than predicted. As such, the medical staff is investigating the possible presence of anemia.

Chile manager claimed Alexis Sanchez had a medical issue

However, Sanchez’s national team coach claims that the 34-year-old will return to action in no time.

“Another match awaits us on Tuesday, and Alexis will be ready for it. After the medical tests that he underwent in Italy, he needed a period of rest as a precaution. But once that time passes, he’ll be an option on Tuesday.”

“We had to be cautious with him. Sanchez’s absence [against Uruguay] was not a technical decision. It was just for clinical reasons”, Chile coach Eduardo Berizzo said, via AS Colombia.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Photosport