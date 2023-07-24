Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr organized an official bid for Bayern Munich outcast Sadio Mane. The Senegalese did not exactly thrive in his maiden season at Bayern Munich. A punch, a suspension and a 12-goal season later, Mane is ready for another change.

Fitting the mold of many soccer stars, Saudi Arabia looks like a suitable destination. Al-Nassr is leading the race, and it has prepared a bid of $44 million to acquire Sadio Mane. According to James Benge from CBS, Mane would be the most expensive player for the club when it comes to transfer fees. The club started the great Saudi soccer migration when it landed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free move in the middle of the 2022/23 campaign. Since then, it has made more headline acquisitions. For example, the Saudi club brought in Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Manchester United’s Alex Telles and Seko Fofana from Lens.

Sadio Mane, though, carries a different weight than those three. The UEFA Champions League and Premier League winner was a star just two seasons ago. After a strong start to his time with Bayern Munich, an injury derailed his success. He missed Senegal’s appearance in the World Cup with that injury. Then, with his form dipping, things got worse off the pitch.

Mane punched Bayern teammate Leroy Sane, which yielded a brief suspension for the former Liverpool star. Now, the disgruntled star seeks money coming from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr offers fancy wages for Sadio Mane

If Sadio Mane does make the switch over to Saudi Arabia, he would receive quite the bump in wages. That $44 million annual salary equates to a weekly salary of about $833,000. Currently, Mane is making roughly $24.5 million per year. So, Mane would almost double his wages if he jumps to Saudi Arabia.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sven Simon