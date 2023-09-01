It has now been a decade since MLS commissioner Don Garber declared that the league would not implement goal-line technology for the 2014 season. At the time, Garber hinted that the technology costs too much money. However, the system is now widely used around the world.

The Hawk Eye technology was introduced by the Premier League during the 2013/14 campaign. It utilizes 14 different cameras around the stadium to help determine whether a ball crossed the goal line or not. Match officials can have a hard time figuring out this scenario on their own.

MLS commissioner dismissed goal-line technology based on cost

While speaking to the Associated Press Sports Editors back in early 2013, Garber referenced the price of the technology. “[The cost] had us take a step back and pause and try to figure out: Is the value of having goal-line technology worth investing millions and millions and millions of dollars for the handful of moments where it’s relevant?” proclaimed Garber. “And our view has been that we’re going to wait and see how it works out. We certainly don’t need to be the first league that has it.”

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Hawk Eye system is currently in use across many of the top leagues around Europe. This includes the Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A.

MLS exec Nelson Rodriguez echoed Garber’s thoughts on the technology back in 2013. “Major League Soccer is a strong proponent of using technology in soccer where it enhances the game,” stated Rodriguez, the former vice president of competition and game operations.

“As of today, the time required to purchase, receive, install, and properly test the equipment precludes MLS from considering the approved system for use in our 2014 season, but we are hopeful that the system proves successful in the Confederations Cup and becomes more feasible for us in subsequent years.”

Austin FC is latest victim of the lack of technology

As MLS execs sit on their hands regarding the technology, a matchup between Seattle Sounders and Austin FC was affected on Wednesday. Austin’s Emiliano Rigoni appeared to score a goal from a header in the match. Nevertheless, the referees thought that the Sounders keeper saved the shot. Replays of the incident, however, clearly showed the ball fully crossed the line.

Austin went on to lose the game 2-1 on the night after Seattle netted the match-winning goal in the 90th minute. Slovak midfielder Albert Rusnák dramatically grabbed all three points for his team after slotting a shot by the opposing goalkeeper. However, Austin will feel as if they should have at least picked up a point on the night.

The North American division has been attempting to place their name alongside Europe’s elite for years. Nevertheless, the decision not to have goal-line technology, among other differences, holds MLS back from being considered a top league.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire