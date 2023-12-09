The 2023 Women’s World Cup just wrapped up this past summer. But now eyes turn to the next edition of the premier women’s soccer event. Today is the final day for countries to submit their bids to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and one major entrant waited until the last moment.

USA and Mexico propose joint bid, following 2026 men’s tournament

On the very last day to submit, the United States and Mexico officially threw their hats in the ring on Friday to become co-hosts of the 2027 event.

With the slogan of “New Heights” and a snazzy bid logo, the duo hopes to entice FIFA by utilizing the substantial infrastructure that will be built up from the year before at the 2026 men’s World Cup. The 2027 USA-Mexico bid logo features twin eagles – the Mexican golden eagle and American bald eagle. The central “27”, and the entire symbol, is a clever ambigram – it reads the same upside down. A quick graphic design sidebar: this logo is already miles better than anything that has been done for the 2026 World Cup.

The bid boasts that most of the venues will seat more than 65,000 fans. This indicates that the same major stadiums from ’26 will be preferred instead of smaller soccer-specific venues.

The USA, of course, has hosted two Women’s World Cups in the past – 1999 and 2003. 2003 was actually similar to the idea behind the 2027 bid, but for different reasons. A SARS outbreak in China forced FIFA to move that competition on short notice. And the US’s infrastructure made it an easy fit. This time it’s on purpose – to ride the hype from ’26 and the growth of the women’s game in North America to produce the biggest Women’s World Cup ever.

Potential Host Cities

The cities included in the dual bid are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, LA, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay, and Seattle. From Mexico, Guadalajara, León, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Querétaro are included. All of the US cities will also host games in 2026 at the men’s tournament. Only Kansas City has been left off from the 2026 roster of host sites. Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey will host in ’26, with León and Querétaro as the only new additions for 2027.

It’s surely to be an enticing possibility for FIFA. But the USA and Mexico are not alone in the race to host.

Three bids in the running for 2027 World Cup

A European trifecta will also make a strong case to host the big tournament

While they publically declared their intent months ago, the trio of Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands officially sent in their bid book today as well.

With a catchy slogan of “Breaking New Ground” – BNG for Belgium/Netherlands/Germany – these three will be hoping to bring the competition back to Europe. France recently hosted the 2019 edition, while Germany (2011) and Sweden (1995) have been solo hosts in the past.

The club game has exploded in Europe recently, with many major clubs increasing investment in the women’s game. The European bid will be hoping to tap into that wave of growth for sure.

The lone solo bid for the 2027 tournament is from Brazil. The Women’s World Cup has never been held in South America before. This gives Brazil a leg up in that department. FIFA has been keen to “grow the game” by bringing big events to new regions in the past. South America is certainly no stranger to football, but on the women’s side, they have lagged behind.

FIFA will commence with on-site inspections next February. On May 17, 2024, at the 74th FIFA Congress, it is expected that the 2027 Women’s World Cup host(s) will be named.