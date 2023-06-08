World Soccer Talk can exclusively reveal that Joe Speight has been named as the lead commentator for the Premier League Summer Series. The highly acclaimed commentator, who has stepped in for NBC Sports several times this season, is also the host of Goal Rush, the popular Premier League whiparound show.

NBC Sports’ Peter Drury is not available. He had a prior commitment before the Premier League Summer Series had been announced, according to a NBC Sports spokesperson.

“Since the first season of Premier League on NBC, American viewers have thoroughly enjoyed Joe’s commentary from England, especially on Goal Rush,” said Pierre Moossa, coordinating producer of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage. “We are all excited to have him commentate on this side the pond in the first-ever Premier League pre-season tournament in the United States.”

Joe Speight calling games from stadiums in United States

Speaking with World Soccer Talk this week, Speight shared how excited he is to call games from stadiums across the United States.

“Hopefully it’ll be the first of many events that the Premier League will put on,” said Speight. “It’s my chance to experience the passion that the Premier League has [in the United States] first-hand. So, to be a part of that myself will be a real privilege.”

Speight will be calling five of the nine games: Chelsea-Brighton, Newcastle-Aston Villa, Brighton-Brentford, Newcastle-Chelsea, and Chelsea-Fulham. All nine games are live on Peacock, with the added bonus of Villa-Brentford and Chelsea-Fulham being shown on USA Network and NBC respectively.

A recognizable voice to many Americans, Speight is from the Midlands in England, and has lived in London for 14 years. He’s a graduate of Cambridge University.

Part of the Goal Rush dynamic duo

To many, he may be best known as the lead commentator on Goal Rush, the Premier League whiparound show that’s available on Peacock. Working alongside Don Hutchison, the duo have the task of bouncing from stadium to stadium as they call the latest action from across the Premer League.

“We love doing [Goal Rush]. It’s a football fan’s dream to do that job. It’s the best seat in the house, really,” Speight explained.

“We do it at Stockley Park in west London. On the final day of the season, for example, we have 11 screens in front of us. All 10 matches going on. And then the main screen in front of us, which is the program output. So, you’re watching every game live. And your eyes are everywhere. We have a great team of producers and directors who steer the ship.

“We have these ‘wow’ moments every week — amazing goals going in, or VAR controversy. We’re desperate to show that to the viewers. There’s always a bit of a delay because you don’t want to break into the main match too much. You have to try that fine balance between focusing on the main match but equally having that immediatecy so that when things are happening elsewhere, you try and bring them in.”

Premier League Summer Series games in US

Here are the matches scheduled this summer along the east coast of the United States:

Saturday, July 22

Chelsea vs Brighton, in Philadelphia, PA; 7PM: Find Tickets

Sunday, July 23

Fulham vs Brentford, in Philadelphia, PA; 4PM: Find Tickets

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, in Philadelphia, PA; 7PM: Find Tickets

Wednesday, July 26

Brentford vs Brighton, in Atlanta, GA; 5:30PM: Find Tickets

Fulham vs Aston Villa, in Orlando, FL; 7PM: Find Tickets

Chelsea vs Newcastle, in Atlanta, GA; 8:15PM: Find Tickets

Friday, July 28

Brighton vs Newcastle, in Harrison, NJ; 7:30PM: Find Tickets

Sunday, July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford, in Landover, MD; 12PM: Find Tickets

Chelsea vs Fulham, in Landover, MD; 2:45PM: Find Tickets