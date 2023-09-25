All about Les Éléphants? Our Ivory Coast National Team TV schedule will have you set up to catch each game.

Officially known by FIFA by their French name Côte d’Ivoire, the Ivory Coast is the fifth-most decorated team in Africa when it comes to AFCON – the Africa Cup of Nations. In the premier international tournament on the continent, Ivory Coast has won twice and finished runners-up twice as well.

Ivory Coast also has a third-place medal at the similarly-named African Nations Championship. This tournament limits the national teams to players who play in their respective nation’s domestic leagues.

Until 1958, Ivory Coast was part of France and thus was not able to attempt qualifying for the World Cup. Once they became independent, they finally did attempt qualifying in 1975. But they wouldn’t succeed until 2006. That started a streak of three consecutive appearances. They never made it out of the group stage, but did win a game in each tournament.

Ivory Coast has produced many players that became familiar to world football fans. The likes of Didier Drogba, Yaya and Kolo Touré, and Wilfried Bony are among those who’ve suited up for the Elephants.

Ivory Coast National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: April 13, 1960 (Win vs Dahomey(Benin) in Madagascar)

Manager: Jean-Louis Gasset

Best World Cup finish: Seventeenth Place (2010)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1992, 2015)

Where can I watch the Ivory Coast match?

African teams can sometimes be tricky to locate on TV in the States.

The Africa Cup of Nations, or AFCON, is the biggest tournament in the region. beIN SPORTS has these games in the US.

Should Ivory Coast qualify for the 2026 World Cup, coverage will be returning to FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock.

FOX networks, Telemundo, and beIN SPORTS are all available on Fubo.

Friendly games can appear almost anywhere depending on the location and opponent, so check here for any unusual game listings.

Watch Ivory Coast on Fubo:

