Due to the US Soccer Federation’s vote in September 2017 to end the NASL’s pursuit of D2 sanctioning, the future of the NASL is unclear. The league is now embroiled in court proceedings against the USSF to find a solution.

SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and more. DISH Network is offering 290+ channels starting for $89.99/month, and you’ll get a free HD DVR and free voice remote. Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.

NASL TV schedule

All times Eastern.

— Last updated: July 15, 2019

If you have any questions about the NASL TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).