LA Galaxy vs LAFC is one of the newer, but still most compelling, rivalries in Major League Soccer. The Los Angeles derby match has been a fun addition to the domestic soccer calendar, and we’ve got the info on where to watch.

The rivalry, cleverly nicknamed “El Tráfico”, is one of only a handful of local derbies between clubs in the same league in the US. Exclusive territorial rights granted to clubs by pro leagues in the country make two or more clubs in the same city unusual. And it makes these kinds of rivalry games rare and somewhat unique in the US.

Where to find LA Galaxy vs LAFC

WHO LAFC vs LA Galaxy WHAT Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Tuesday, May 23, 2023 WHERE CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

MLS games have shifted from traditional television deal(s) to a major, 10-year streaming partnership with Apple TV known as MLS Season Pass.

Every regular season game, playoff game, and Leagues Cup game will be presented on the subscription platform in both English and Spanish.

Select MLS and Leagues Cup games will still appear on linear television throughout the season, and LAFC vs the Galaxy is likely to be one of those matches. In those cases, MLS games in English and Spanish, and Leagues Cup in English, will be shown on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes. Select Leagues Cup matches will air in Spanish on Univision/UniMás/TUDN

Watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC on MLS Season Pass

In the event the two sides are drawn together in CONCACAF Champions League, and a matchup in that competition is a possibility each season. Those rights are held by FOX Sports, who show games on FS1, FOX Deportes, and FOX Soccer Plus.

FOX channels and TelevisaUnivision channels are available on cable/satellite providers and streaming services fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has a new deal in 2023, with select games airing on Bleacher Report’s app and YouTube channel and CBS Sports Golazo! Network.

Streaming offers

MLS Season Pass will run you $14.99/month ($12.99/month if you are can existing Apple TV+ subscriber). MLS season ticket holders get one free MLS Season Pass subscription per account.



fuboTV (with access to Univision, UniMás, TUDN, Telemundo, Universo, and all FOX channels) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial. fuboTV also carries beIN SPORTS, GolTV, ESPN, USA, NBC in addition to many other channels. So while it is more expensive than standalone streaming services, you get a lot of value (and a ton of soccer in addition to MLS and Leagues Cup to choose from).

History of the El Tráfico rivalry

The LAFC-Galaxy rivalry actually isn’t the first all-Los Angeles MLS matchup. You’d be forgiven for forgetting about Chivas USA, the offshoot of Chivas Guadalajara that played in MLS and shared the Galaxy’s home ground from 2005-2014. The Galaxy dominated that so-called SuperClasico, winning 20 games to Chivas’ 4.

Short after the demise of Chivas, MLS announced a new LA-based team would replace them. LAFC first kicked off in 2018 in a new stadium built right next to the iconic LA Coliseum.

The first ever edition of El Tráfico delivered on expectations, with a comeback win from 3-0 down by the Galaxy, headlined by two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimović on his debut for the club.

The Galaxy are a founding MLS team dating back to 1996, so they had a 20+ season head start when it comes to trophies. But LAFC have already made noise, winning two MLS Supporters Shields and one MLS Cup already in their short history.

Some big names have highlighted the matches since 2018, with Chicharito, Ibrahimović, Carlos Vela, and Gareth Bale among others taking part.

For more info and upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Major League Soccer TV Schedule page.