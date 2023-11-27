PSV is one of the biggest clubs in the Netherlands. Here’s how to watch PSV Eindhoven on US TV and streaming.

The Lightbulbs?

An odd nickname, but it makes sense when you consider the club was founded as a team for workers at the Philips corporation in 1913 – a noted maker of light bulbs in the early days. PSV is one of the Dutch “Big Three”. Alongside rivals Ajax and Feyenoord, they’ve never been relegated from the Eredivisie. Very few times has any club outside this triumvirate won the league title. Eindhoven have a trophy room packed with silverware, which includes a treble in 1988 when they won the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, and UEFA European Cup (Champions League).

Where can I watch PSV Eindhoven?

PSV Eindhoven are frequently competitors in European play. Below you’ll find out where to watch them in the various competitions:

Watch PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

*Select games each week from the league are streamed live on ESPN+, PSV Eindhoven is usually always one of these games.

Watch PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB cup:

TV: GolTV

Streaming: N/A

Watch PSV Eindhoven in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

PSV Eindhoven Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Where you’ll see friendly matches can vary from game to game. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

PSV Eindhoven Streaming Options

The Eredivisie is one of the leagues ESPN+ streams but does not include every match. However, PSV Eindhoven as one of the main three sides is usually always shown each weekend.

Watch PSV Eindhoven with ESPN+:

UEFA club competitions (Champions, Europa, and Conference League) are on Paramount+ in English, and ViX in Spanish. Select games each week are shown on TV in both languages. You’ll find those games on channels (CBS, CBSSN, Univision, TUDN) carried by services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

KNVB Cup games air on GolTV. Both Fanatiz and Fubo offer plans that include this channel.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our PSV Eindhoven TV schedule page.

