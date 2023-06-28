English duo Grimsby Town and Huddersfield Town are attempting to take a page out of Wrexham’s playbook and producing docuseries that follow their climb up the ladder as underdogs. Welcome to Wrexham has been a major hit for the Welsh side. It helped boost global interest in the club. Now, Grimsby and Huddersfield are seeking the same success.

Grimsby series features victory over Wrexham

Although they do not have Hollywood owners, Grimsby has signed a deal with distribution company Propagate International to produce a new docuseries. Produced by Shush Films, All Town Aren’t We will follow the club’s 2021/22 triumphant campaign. Ironically enough, Grimsby beat Wrexham in the National League playoffs that season to earn promotion to League Two.

“Everyone loves when an underdog achieves glory and that’s just what the story of the Grimsby Town Football Club is,” said Propagate International’s Dan Thunell and Catalina Ramirez. “We believe the Mariners’ journey will cross borders and are happy to bring All Town Aren’t We to the global market.”

Huddersfield docuseries propped by American owner, unlike Grimsby

Championship side Huddersfield is also joining in on the docuseries fun. While not exactly Hollywood status, the Terriers are also owned by an American. Kevin Nagle recently purchased the club after they went through significant financial difficulties. The American investor owns USL Championship side Sacramento Republic as well.

Despite creating a similar series to Welcome to Wrexham, Nagle claims that he has never seen the show. Up the Town, the series involving Huddersfield, is currently available on the team’s YouTube channel. The first episode surrounds Nagle’s involvement in buying the club.

One particularly interesting aspect of this docuseries will surely be head coach Neil Warnock. Huddersfield tasked the veteran and eccentric coach with saving the Terriers from Championship relegation back in February. While the club sat in the drop zone at his arrival, Warnock guided the team to safety. Huddersfield rewarded the coach with a new contract.

