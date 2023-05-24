Comcast users are about to lose their subscription to Peacock that was provided as a benefit of being an Xfinity customer. Sure, NBC’s paid streaming service Peacock Premium was a nice perk. However, that is no longer the case starting on June 26, 2023. From then on, Comcast users have to pay for an annual or monthly subscription to the service.

The base monthly fee for Peacock is $4.99. Therefore, it is one of the cheaper streaming services available. Paramount+ is raising its price to $5.99, while ESPN+ is already up to $9.99. Then, an annual option for Peacock runs $49.99, which saves around $10 compared to the monthly fee.

Yet, Peacock is now offering an annual option for just $20. In other words, you can get 12 months of access to live sports, movies and exclusive TV shows for the equivalent of four months of the monthly plan. That is a 60% savings compared to the base rate for Peacock. It is also considerable savings for Comcast users that may be looking at Now TV. Even though this light version of cable does come with a Peacock subscription, it is $20 per month. This temporary offer is, again, just $20 per year, and well worth it.

How Comcast users can get a major Peacock discount

Activate the deal Click ‘Pick a plan’ Toggle to ‘Annual plan,’ then choose Peacock Premium Click on the ‘Have a promo code’ button Enter promo code: N2TEWDZZ Enter your payment and contact details

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Peacock’s soccer content is more than just Premier League

Based on timing, soccer fans may be turning their heads away from Peacock. However, as we conclude May and look into the summer, it is still a good time to get in on Peacock particularly with all of the Women’s World Cup games being shown this July. Plus, with the massive discount on offer now, it is the best time to re-up on the platform.

In the near future, the last 10 games in the Premier League on Championship Sunday are all available on Peacock. That includes the five airing on NBC, USA Network, SyFy, CNBC and Bravo. Each of those games has a simulcast on Peacock.

Then, over the summer, you can watch every single Women’s World Cup game in Spanish on Peacock. While FOX has the English-language broadcast rights, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language rights are wholly available on Peacock. You can also watch Spanish-language broadcasts of select USMNT and USWNT games throughout the year that you subscribe to.