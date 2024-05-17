Championship Sunday is upon us. Despite the consensus of the league, the title is coming down to the final day. Arsenal may need a miracle, but Mikel Arteta’s side is still in the running for a title and a chance to dethrone Manchester City. The more intriguing focus is on the race for Europe. Aston Villa has already secured the final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United all have a chance to reach either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

With 10 simultaneous kickoffs, the Premier League always finishes with a bang. Fans will have eyes on each game to see how it affects other clubs. One goal across the country could have ramifications for one team’s hopes. That is nowhere more serious than Arsenal’s hopes of ending its title drought. While the Gunners play Everton at the Emirates, Manchester City hosts West Ham United at the Etihad. Arsenal needs a win, and it needs Manchester City to drop points. A loss or even a draw, based on Arsenal’s superior goal differential, would be enough for Arsenal should it win.

The scenarios for the teams involving European qualification are convoluted, and there is still significant change that can happen. That does not factor in the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United. If United wins, it earns a spot in the Europa League. If Manchester City wins, the Premier League gets an additional spot in the Europa League.

The relegation race is all but finalized. Sheffield United and Burnley are mathematically eliminated from the Premier League. The last of the three teams to come up this season, Luton Town, needs a miracle to stay up. Luton must win while Nottingham Forest loses. Additionally, Luton Town must make up a 12-goal differential in the table with Forest, which is wildly unlikely to happen.

NBC coverage

As this is the last day of the Premier League season, NBC is going all out with its coverage. There is a two-hour pregame show available on Peacock that starts at 9 a.m. ET. USA Network coverage starts one hour later at 10. NBC is going to be on-site at the Emirates stadium as Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Lee Dixon work coverage of the matchday.

EVERY GAME of the final day is available on Peacock. Traditionally, NBC allots four to six games to its streaming platform. However, on Sunday, this extends to every game. Additionally, GOAL RUSH is streaming on Peacock. The Premier League whiparound show works its magic on this day. Focusing on one game, the program shows the highlights and major moments from other grounds, of which there are sure to be plenty.

There is just one game available in higher resolution this weekend. You can watch the Manchester City-West Ham game in 4K. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Championship Sunday

11 a.m. — Manchester City vs. West Ham United. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

11 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Everton. USA Network, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

11 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United. CNBC, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

11 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Bournemouth. GOLF Channel, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue — Phil Blacker and Efan Ekoku.

11 a.m. — Brentford vs. Newcastle. Peacock Premium — Seb Hutchinson and Lee Hendrie.

11 a.m. — Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and David Phillips.

11 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

11 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Martin Tyler and Jim Beglin.

11 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Stephen Warnock.

11 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

