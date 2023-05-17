El Súper Clásico, Chivas vs América, is the most prominent rivalry game in Mexico. And we’ve got the details for you on how to watch.

Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara are the two most successful and most popular teams in Mexico, so it’s no surprise their matches are hotly contested and compelling affairs.

Where to find Chivas vs América

Liga MX is the most popular and most-watched soccer league in the USA, but it can be a little confusing to follow, with complicated rights deals for different teams and matches strewn across multiple networks.

For Chivas vs América games, things become slightly easier to find.

Games hosted by América are shown on TelevisaUnivision platforms (the club is owned by Televisa), which in the US are Univision, UniMás, TUDN, and the streaming service ViX+.

For Chivas home games, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock broadcast the matches.

Watch Chivas vs América on US TV

Both clubs regularly feature in CONCACAF Champions League, and a matchup in that competition is a possibility each season. Those rights are held by FOX Sports, who show games on FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus.

These channels are available on cable/satellite providers and streaming services fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

In addition, the new Leagues Cup, which now features every team from Liga MX and MLS, will be featured as part of MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, with select games including the final shown on linear TV. FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision have acquired these TV rights through 2026. It is certainly a likely possibility that América and Chivas could matchup in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Streaming offers

fuboTV (with access to Univision, UniMás, TUDN, Telemundo, Universo, and all FOX channels) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial. fuboTV also carries beIN SPORTS, GolTV, ESPN, USA, NBC in addition to many other channels. So while it is more expensive than standalone streaming services, you get a lot of value (and a ton of soccer in addition to Liga MX to choose from).

History of the El Súper Clásico rivalry

This fixture dates back to 1943, when Guadalajara captured a 1-0 victory in the first meeting between the two sides in the Copa Mexico.

Chivas is well-known for exclusively signing Mexican players, while América fields foreign players in addition to Mexican, and this has helped build up the rivalry over the years.

América hailing from Mexico City (Mexico and North America’s largest city) and Chivas from Guadalajara (Mexico’s 3rd largest city) also fuels the intensity between the two sides.

América holds the edge in overall wins and trophies won between the two clubs.

Being the two biggest Mexican club sides, countless stars from the country have played for one, or both, over the history of the rivalry. Several managers have stood on both sidelines of the derby as well.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Chivas and América club pages.