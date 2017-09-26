Home
Download free viewing guides for Premier League, LaLiga, Sling TV and fuboTV

Download free viewing guides for Premier League, LaLiga, Sling TV and fuboTV

September 26, 2017 fuboTV, Leagues: EPL, Leagues: La Liga No Comments

World Soccer Talk has published four separate downloadable viewing guides that you can get when you subscribe to our daily e-mail newsletter.

The guides are for:

• Premier League viewing guide,

• LaLiga viewing guide,

• fubo Premier viewing guide,

• Sling World Sports viewing guide.

Each guide is packed with tips, links and all of the details you need to better understand how to watch the best soccer on the planet.

For the past 12 months, I’ve been writing a guidebook on how to watch soccer on TV and streaming in the United States. After writing 15,000 words of copy, I’ve been close to publishing it two or three times during the last few months. But every time I’m close to finishing it, everything changes. For example, in the last few months, we’ve seen so many developments such as the launch of NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass, the Championship and League Cup moving to ESPN3, the Football League launching iFollow as well as FOX Soccer 2GO relaunching as FOX Soccer Match Pass, and more.

So instead of waiting until all of the TV and streaming rights can be finalized (yes, there are still TV rights deals being worked out this month), I’ve decided to release individual and downloadable PDFs for each of the major leagues and streaming services. This way, it’s easier to get the details out to you so you can have it at your fingertips (each viewing guide is printer-friendly too).

Sign up for the World Soccer Talk e-mail newsletter today and select which viewing guides you’d like to receive.

The viewing guides are for the United States only.

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

Leave a Reply