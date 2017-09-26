Download free viewing guides for Premier League, LaLiga, Sling TV and fuboTV

World Soccer Talk has published four separate downloadable viewing guides that you can get when you subscribe to our daily e-mail newsletter.
For the past 12 months, I’ve been writing a guidebook on how to watch soccer on TV and streaming in the United States. After writing 15,000 words of copy, I’ve been close to publishing it two or three times during the last few months. But every time I’m close to finishing it, everything changes. For example, in the last few months, we’ve seen so many developments such as the launch of NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass, the Championship and League Cup moving to ESPN3, the Football League launching iFollow as well as FOX Soccer 2GO relaunching as FOX Soccer Match Pass, and more.
So instead of waiting until all of the TV and streaming rights can be finalized (yes, there are still TV rights deals being worked out this month), I’ve decided to release individual and downloadable PDFs for each of the major leagues and streaming services. This way, it’s easier to get the details out to you so you can have it at your fingertips (each viewing guide is printer-friendly too).
The viewing guides are for the United States only.