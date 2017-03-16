GolTV acquires US media rights to Portugal’s Primeira Liga for 2017/18 season

EXCLUSIVE: GolTV has acquired the US media rights to Portugal’s Primeira Liga for the 2017/18 season, according to a World Soccer Talk source who is close to the situation.
The popular Portuguese league features historic teams such as Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto. Currently, the Primeira Liga is shown live across Univision Deportes (select games) and all matches streamed via fuboTV.
All that will change this summer when games from the Portuguese top-flight will be shown across GolTV and GolTV en Español. With GolTV acquiring the English-language and Spanish-language rights, those Portuguese club games will fit perfectly on GolTV’s two channels. It’s understood that the rights also include the games in Portuguese, but it’s quite possible that GolTV may decide to sublicense those to another broadcaster.
For GolTV, the acquisition of the Primeira Liga is a big move for a broadcaster who has been struggling after being removed from DISH Network and other TV providers. The Miami-based soccer TV network has, in recent years, lost TV rights to La Liga, Bundesliga and Dutch Eredivisie.
While the acquisition of the Primeira Liga is great news for GolTV, it’s not-so-good news for soccer fans who don’t have access to GolTV or GolTV en Español. fuboTV does offer both channels via its legal streaming service, so that may be the best option for soccer fans who want to watch the Portuguese league now and for the foreseeable future.
A GolTV executive was reached for comment regarding the news, but didn’t respond to our request.
Hi guys Do you know if Goltv will sell subscription for on line streaming of Goltv of Portuguese league and where i can inquire about ,i know Fubotv has it but i don’t want to pay 20.00 for the Portuguese Package,just want the GOLTV HD channel . thanks