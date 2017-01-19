NBC posts impressive viewing numbers for Manchester United-Liverpool match

Sunday’s live broadcast of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool on NBC and NBCSN generated impressive viewing numbers as one of the most-watched second halves of a Premier League game in US TV history.
The combined viewing figure for the second half across both networks was 1.82 million, which eclipses the number from FOX Sports from 2011 when the tape-delayed game featuring Chelsea against Liverpool scored an audience of 1.67 million.
The second half of the North West derby between Manchester United and Liverpool was shown on NBC over-the-air network television after a NFL game was moved until later in the day due to inclement weather.
The entire game, from 11am-1pm ET, was watched by 1.32 million people. The United-Liverpool match on NBCSN had 881,000 viewers for the 11am-1pm ET game.