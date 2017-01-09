EFL Cup semi-finals to be televised live on beIN SPORTS

While many soccer fans are already dreaming of a Manchester United against Liverpool final in the 2016/17 League Cup, both the Red Devils and Reds face tough opposition over the course of two legs as they face Hull City and Southampton respectively.
The first step on the journey to Wembley Stadium will begin on Tuesday when Manchester United faces Hull City at Old Trafford, followed by Southampton against Liverpool on Wednesday from St Mary’s Stadium on the south coast of England.
All of semi-finals will be shown live on beIN SPORTS and streamed live via Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (see links below).
Here’s the schedule of League Cup semi-finals to be shown live on US TV and streaming:
All times Eastern USA; Programming is subject to change.
Tuesday, January 10
Manchester United vs. Hull City (League Cup semi-final, 1st leg), 3pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, January 11
Southampton vs. Liverpool (League Cup semi-final, 1st leg), 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, January 25
Liverpool vs. Southampton (League Cup semifinal, 2nd leg), 3pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, January 26
Hull City vs. Manchester United (League Cup semifinal, 2nd leg), 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)