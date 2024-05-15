As Euro 2024 approaches, all eyes are on Germany, the sole host for this year’s event. Anticipation is high for what promises to be one of the largest and most thrilling European Championships yet. This upcoming championship marks the 17th iteration of the European Championship, with powerhouses Spain and Germany winning the title three times each.

Italy emerged victorious in the previous tournament in 2021, triumphing over England in a memorable penalty shootout to secure their second European Championship. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a one-year postponement of the competition, adding to the anticipation surrounding this year’s event.

Knowing the group stage draw and the playoff winners, attention turns to the favorites and potential surprises of Euro 2024. While England’s formidable roster, boasting talents like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, positions them as front-runners, contenders like Germany and France remain in close pursuit.

Les Blues, led by the electrifying Kylian Mbappe, showcases a wealth of talent across the pitch. On the other hand, Germany, despite recent tournament setbacks, benefits from home advantage and a skilled lineup.

However, the tournament isn’t without its dark horses. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Spain, navigating a transition period, add intrigue to the competition. Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands also pose serious threats with their energetic style of play. With such a competitive field, Euro 2024 promises to deliver exhilarating matches and unpredictable outcomes on the global stage.

When does the tournament begin?

Group play at the UEFA European Championship kicks out on June 14 and continues for the whole month; on June 29, the tournament moves into the knockout round, which starts with the Round of 16.

The top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the four best third-place teams, earn a spot in the knockout stages. On July 14, the tournament will come to an end with the final in Berlin.

14 June

Group A: Germany vs Scotland

15 June

A: Hungary vs Switzerland

B: Spain vs Croatia

B: Italy vs Albania

16 June

D: Poland vs Netherlands

C: Slovenia vs Denmark

C: Serbia vs England

17 June

E: Romania vs Ukraine

E: Belgium vs Slovakia

D: Austria vs France

18 June

F: Türkiye vs Georgia

F: Portugal vs Czechia

19 June

B: Croatia vs Albania

A: Germany vs Hungary

A: Scotland vs Switzerland

20 June

C: Slovenia vs Serbia

C: Denmark vs England

B: Spain vs Italy

21 June

E: Slovakia vs Ukraine

D: Poland vs Austria

D: Netherlands vs France

22 June

F: Georgia vs Czechia

F: Türkiye vs Portugal

E: Belgium vs Romania

23 June

A: Switzerland vs Germany

A: Scotland vs Hungary

24 June

B: Croatia vs Italy

B: Albania vs Spain

25 June

D: Netherlands vs Austria

D: France vs Poland

C: England vs Slovenia

C: Denmark vs Serbia

26 June

E: Slovakia vs Romania

E: Ukraine vs Belgium

F: Czechia vs Türkiye

F: Georgia vs Portugal

Rest days: 27-28 June

What are the Euro 2024 Knockout Stage dates?

As we must wait until the conclusion of the group stage, we do not know which 16 teams will reach the knockout stages. However, UEFA announced the dates for when the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and Final transpire.

Round Dates Group Stage June 14-26 Round of 16 June 29-July 2 Quarterfinals July 5-6 Semifinals July 9-10 Final July 14, 2024

29 June

38 2A vs 2B

37 1A vs 2C

30 June

40 1C vs 3D/E/F

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F

1 July

42 2D vs 2E

41 1F vs 3A/B/C

2 July

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D

44 1D vs 2F

Rest days: 3-4 July

5 July

45 W39 vs W37

46 W41 vs W42

6 July

48 W40 vs W38

47 W43 vs W44

Rest days: 7-8 July

9 July

49 W45 vs W46

10 July

50 W47 vs W48

Rest days: 11-13 July

14 July

W49 vs W50

PHOTOS: IMAGO