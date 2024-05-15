As Euro 2024 approaches, all eyes are on Germany, the sole host for this year’s event. Anticipation is high for what promises to be one of the largest and most thrilling European Championships yet. This upcoming championship marks the 17th iteration of the European Championship, with powerhouses Spain and Germany winning the title three times each.
Italy emerged victorious in the previous tournament in 2021, triumphing over England in a memorable penalty shootout to secure their second European Championship. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a one-year postponement of the competition, adding to the anticipation surrounding this year’s event.
Knowing the group stage draw and the playoff winners, attention turns to the favorites and potential surprises of Euro 2024. While England’s formidable roster, boasting talents like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, positions them as front-runners, contenders like Germany and France remain in close pursuit.
Les Blues, led by the electrifying Kylian Mbappe, showcases a wealth of talent across the pitch. On the other hand, Germany, despite recent tournament setbacks, benefits from home advantage and a skilled lineup.
However, the tournament isn’t without its dark horses. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Spain, navigating a transition period, add intrigue to the competition. Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands also pose serious threats with their energetic style of play. With such a competitive field, Euro 2024 promises to deliver exhilarating matches and unpredictable outcomes on the global stage.
When does the tournament begin?
Group play at the UEFA European Championship kicks out on June 14 and continues for the whole month; on June 29, the tournament moves into the knockout round, which starts with the Round of 16.
The top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the four best third-place teams, earn a spot in the knockout stages. On July 14, the tournament will come to an end with the final in Berlin.
14 June
Group A: Germany vs Scotland
15 June
A: Hungary vs Switzerland
B: Spain vs Croatia
B: Italy vs Albania
16 June
D: Poland vs Netherlands
C: Slovenia vs Denmark
C: Serbia vs England
17 June
E: Romania vs Ukraine
E: Belgium vs Slovakia
D: Austria vs France
18 June
F: Türkiye vs Georgia
F: Portugal vs Czechia
19 June
B: Croatia vs Albania
A: Germany vs Hungary
A: Scotland vs Switzerland
20 June
C: Slovenia vs Serbia
C: Denmark vs England
B: Spain vs Italy
21 June
E: Slovakia vs Ukraine
D: Poland vs Austria
D: Netherlands vs France
22 June
F: Georgia vs Czechia
F: Türkiye vs Portugal
E: Belgium vs Romania
23 June
A: Switzerland vs Germany
A: Scotland vs Hungary
24 June
B: Croatia vs Italy
B: Albania vs Spain
25 June
D: Netherlands vs Austria
D: France vs Poland
C: England vs Slovenia
C: Denmark vs Serbia
26 June
E: Slovakia vs Romania
E: Ukraine vs Belgium
F: Czechia vs Türkiye
F: Georgia vs Portugal
Rest days: 27-28 June
What are the Euro 2024 Knockout Stage dates?
As we must wait until the conclusion of the group stage, we do not know which 16 teams will reach the knockout stages. However, UEFA announced the dates for when the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and Final transpire.
|Round
|Dates
|Group Stage
|June 14-26
|Round of 16
|June 29-July 2
|Quarterfinals
|July 5-6
|Semifinals
|July 9-10
|Final
|July 14, 2024
29 June
38 2A vs 2B
37 1A vs 2C
30 June
40 1C vs 3D/E/F
39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F
1 July
42 2D vs 2E
41 1F vs 3A/B/C
2 July
43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D
44 1D vs 2F
Rest days: 3-4 July
5 July
45 W39 vs W37
46 W41 vs W42
6 July
48 W40 vs W38
47 W43 vs W44
Rest days: 7-8 July
9 July
49 W45 vs W46
10 July
50 W47 vs W48
Rest days: 11-13 July
14 July
W49 vs W50
