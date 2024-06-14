Euro 2024 in Germany is upon us, and there is an air of optimism and excitement surrounding the Croatia national team. Croatia has exhibited international success of late. Most recently, it was a third-place finish at the World Cup in Qatar. The quest for European success starts with the side’s opening match on Saturday against Spain. Croatia has one of the oldest squads in the competition. Led by the 38-year-old captain Luka Modrić, the ‘Vatreni’ are riding a wave of confidence fueled by their recent successes on the global stage.

Croatia’s journey to the 2018 World Cup final and third-place finish in Qatar 2022 have instilled a belief that this talented generation can achieve greatness one more time. While the odds may not favor them, the Croatians have consistently defied expectations, and their supporters see their team’s age not as a liability but as a wealth of experience that could propel them to new heights.

The spirit of the Croatian fans is electric, with many already making their way to Germany in anticipation of the tournament’s kick-off. Reports suggest that nearly 100,000 Croatian supporters will descend upon Berlin for the team’s opening match. That is on Saturday against Spain, one of the tournament’s favorites. This sea of red-and-white checkered fans promises to create an atmosphere akin to a home game for the ‘Vatreni’.

“We are ready to provide the best support for our team,” says Ivan Kolar, a Croatian expatriate in Berlin organizing a massive fan gathering. “Around 100,000 Croats will come to Berlin, so we expect a fantastic party!”

Croatia brings unwavering support into Euro 2024

The prospect of facing the formidable Spanish squad in their opening Group B encounter does little to dampen the enthusiasm of Croatian fans. Their faith in the team’s abilities is unwavering, fueled by memories of their recent triumphs against elite opposition.

“Croatia knows how to exceed expectations,” says Joe Strange, a journalist who has tipped Croatia as a potential dark horse. “If they can navigate their way out of the group of death, Croatia will dream of their chance.”

While progressing from a group that also includes the defending champions Italy and a resurgent Albania will be no easy feat, the Croatians are no strangers to adversity. Their remarkable runs at the last two World Cups have shown their ability to thrive under pressure and overcome formidable obstacles.

Lots of talent, but only one Luka Modric

At the heart of Croatia’s hopes lie the legendary Luka Modrić. At 38 years old, he is likely playing in his final major tournament. The Real Madrid maestro is one of the greatest players of his generation. Now, he has the motivation to add an international trophy to an impressive cabinet of silverware.

Modrić’s presence combines with the experience of seasoned campaigners like Ivan Perišić, Domagoj Vida, and Marcelo Brozović. Overall, Croatia has a calming influence and a deep well of knowledge from which the team can draw. Younger talents like Joško Gvardiol and Luka Sučić also have the opportunity to learn from these veterans. At the same time, they contribute to Croatia’s pursuit of glory.

Bookmakers made Croatia long shots to lift the trophy at 40 to 1 odds. Croatia is not a frontrunner by any means. Regardless, the nation’s fans remain undeterred, buoyed by the team’s proven ability to defy the odds. As the tournament draws closer, there are echoes of Croatian chants and the waving of their distinctive red-and-white checkerboard flags. That undoubtedly reverberates through the streets of Germany. And at home, the scenes are a repeat of every tournament Croatia enters. But like with every new tournament, the anticipation grows exponentially. It’s a testament to the unwavering faith and passion of a nation that dares to dream big.

