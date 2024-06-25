Austria pulled off one of the most surprising results of Euro 2024 with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the final group-stage match in Group D. Needing a win to jump France or the Netherlands and reach the round of 16, Ralf Rangnick’s side put out an inspired performance to defeat the Dutch. Combined with the draw in the Poland-France match at the same time, Austria finished at the top of its group at Euro 2024. Both France and the Netherlands had qualified for the last 16 before Tuesday. Yet, both will face tougher matchups with lower group-stage finishes.

The running joke of Euro 2024 has been the commonality of own goals. In the first group-stage game, for example, Austria fell to France via an own goal off the head of Maximilian Wöber after a Kylian Mbappe cross. On Tuesday, Austria was the beneficiary of an own goal from a cross. Just six minutes in, Alexander Prass made a deep run down the left side of the Austria attack. His low cross met the sliding boot of Donyell Malen, who was backtracking to help the Netherlands’ defense. However, the ball deflected off his foot and slid beyond Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. It was 1-0 Austria, and the Netherlands sank to third.

The rest of the first half did not have ample outstanding chances. The best chance for the Netherlands fell to Malen, but he dragged his shot wide. Instead, it was Austria to have a glorious chance at goal. After Verbruggen saved Marcel Sabitzer’s shot from outside the box, the goal-mouth scramble sparked a chance for Mark Arnautovic. The Austrian striker was behind the Dutch back line, but he fanned on his shot attempt, and Verbruggen did enough to swat the ball away.

Flurry of second-half goals vastly shake-up Group E

While Austria scored swiftly in the first half, the Netherlands equalized early in the second half. Cody Gakpo, who barely had a sniff of the ball in the first half, was at the end of a Xavi Simons pass. The Liverpool forward scored his second goal of the tournament to pull the Dutch level.

That tied scoreline lasted just 12 minutes. Florian Grillitsch powered an Austrian counterattack, and his cross met the head of Romano Schmid who scored into the bottom corner of Verbruggen’s net. At the time, France had scored, which sent Les Bleus to the top of the group. Austria, winning this game, rose to second in the table. The Netherlands secured a spot in the last 16, but it was one of the third-place teams.

Memphis Depay bumped the Netherlands back into second in the group with a beautiful volley in the 75th minute. Originally flagged for a handball, Memphis controlled the ball with his thigh before turning and shooting the ball into the top corner of the net. Again, that lead did not last long. Five minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer provided Austria with the lead again. A well-worked play allowed the Dortmund midfielder to leak behind the Netherlands’ defense. He waited patiently before the goalkeeper and defenders committed. With everyone low, Sabitzer roofed the ball into the net to give Austria a 3-2 lead. That is how the game would finish.

Austria finishes first in Euro 2024 group with France, Netherlands

As stated, the Netherlands and France had already qualified with four third-place teams qualifying. Austria, which needed a result, stunned the Netherlands to top this volatile group. While qualifying is the key, this sets up challenging matchups. France will face the runner-up of Group E, where all four teams are on three points. Austria is facing the runner-up of Group F, which is likely to be either Czechia or Turkey.

