Newcastle United have suddenly been thrust into the elite level of Premier League clubs after their 2021 takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. After years of mostly middling performances, and even a few relegations, the vast injection of financial backing catapulted the Magpies into the top 4 in 2022-23. And now the journey will be documented by a new Amazon Prime series. The trailer for the series, “We Are Newcastle United”, has been released ahead of the premiere on August 11.

Four-part documentary premieres on August 11

The series will air in four parts, starting Friday, August 11 and through September 1. We Are Newcastle will document the club’s 2022-23 season. Last campaign, their fourth place finish got them into the upcoming UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2003-04.

In recent years, similar sports documentaries have proven popular. The likes of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die and FX’s Welcome to Wrexham have drawn critical acclaim. It remains to be seen however, if the state-backed takeover story of Newcastle will prove as compelling to viewers.

Some interesting storylines are there. There’s the tension between supporters and previous owner Mike Ashley. And the sudden rise to prominence after many years of competing as an “also ran” club. But it will have to really be put together well to match the feel-good heart of Wrexham and the double-relegation drama of Sunderland.

Alan Shearer, NUFC’s all-time leading scorer, will narrate the series.



You can watch the We Are Newcastle trailer by watching below:

The trailer highlights the elation of fans after the sale of the club, and the new, higher measure of success for the Tyneside club. Expect dramatic music, player and staff interviews, and more in the behind-the-scenes examination of the season

You can watch the series on Amazon Prime starting August 11, with new episodes each Friday through September 1.