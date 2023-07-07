Recent years have seen a dramatic shift in how Americans enjoy their media. Because of their accessibility, low cost, and extensive libraries, they have become standard fare in today’s entertainment landscape. There is a wide variety of well-liked streaming services available in the United States, and each one has its own set of advantages and specialties.

Amazon Prime Video mixes streaming with the advantages of a full subscription, while Netflix’s extensive library and enticing original content keep it at the forefront. If you’re a lover of television shows, Disney+ keeps you entertained, while HBO Max will provide you with a more upscale watching experience.

One’s tastes and viewing habits ultimately determine which streaming service is the most widely used in the United States. This is an exciting moment for streaming aficionados around the country, as the services guarantee an infinite supply of entertainment, whether you’re looking for binge-worthy shows, blockbuster movies, or a combination of the two.

Which are the most popular streaming services in the US?

9to5Mac claims that, at least in the United States, the streaming industry saw little change between the first and second halves of 2023. The highlight is Max, previously known as HBO Max, which, according to JustWatch, is now the third most-used streaming platform in the nation, surpassing Disney+ in the process.

However, Amazon Prime Video now has more subscribers in the United States than Netflix. Disney+ and Hulu take fourth and fifth place, respectively, while Paramount+ and Apple TV+ follow closely after.

A year ago, Apple TV+ was ranked sixth, but this year it has fallen to seventh position, behind Paramount+. Apple’s first-quarter market share of 6% for Apple TV+ has not altered at all since then. The figures for other platforms were likewise rather stable, suggesting that the streaming market in the US has stabilized.

There are a lot of different streaming services out there. Let’s take a look at some of the most well-liked ones in the United States:

Amazon Prime Video: 21% Netflix: 20% Max: 15% Disney+: 13% Hulu: 11% Paramount+: 7% Apple TV+: 6% Others: 7%

PHOTO: IMAGO & NurPhoto